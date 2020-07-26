When the coronavirus pandemic began in mid-March, economic development efforts across the region were temporarily paused. While work later resumed on big ticket projects like the $57 million King Coal Highway in Mercer County and the new $12 million Bluefield Primary School on Cumberland Road, the recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases across the region is slowing things down again.
With the continued uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, some industries and businesses are holding off on expansion and relocation projects until the current health emergency is over. But that doesn’t mean local economic development efforts aren’t continuing. In fact, two areas of primary focus in Mercer County are the Exit 1 and Exit 14 corridors along heavily traveled Interstate 77.
Bluefield officials are working to develop a 12-to-15 acre site of land owned by the city near Exit 1, although those efforts have been slowed by the pandemic as well. The more than $2 million project includes the development of shovel-ready pads for businesses that are interested in setting up shop along the heavily traveled interstate corridor. There are more than 31,000 vehicles a day that pass by Exit 1, which makes the site an ideal location for business development, including hotels, motels, retail businesses, convenience stations and other related developments.
Exit 14, which is located just past Princeton in the Gardner area of Mercer County, is another site that has been long targeted for development. In recent weeks, the Development Authority office of Mercer County has actually relocated to the former USDA Forestry Center on Gardner Road, just off of Exit 14 at I-77.
The old federal facility – located on the former Mercer County Poor Farm’s site – was acquired earlier this year by the Mercer County Commission.
“We kind of packed things up and got settled July 1,” Executive Director John O’Neal said last week. “We’re still organizing, unpacking and still got a lot of stuff in boxes, but we are operating out of the new building.”
O’Neal said moving to the Gardner location, which is near PikeView High School and the state Department of Highways’ District 10 headquarters, is an opportunity to promote the county in a better way.
“We are in a location that has been designated a high-priority development area,” O’Neal said. “And it gives us a little more space to operate out of, and we will also be the property manager to assist the county in preserving the historic nature of the building.”
Having the development authority office located in the old forestry center will certainly put the county in a better position to market the Exit 14 area. At one time, a large-scale equestrian center project was envisioned for that location, but that project never materialized despite years of planning.
As is the case with Exit 1, thousands of vehicles also pass Exit 14 on a daily basis. It is another prime site for development and business growth in Mercer County.
Once the pandemic has ended, and things settle down, it is our hope that businesses can be up and running along both Exit 1 and Exit 14. We encourage our local development officials to aggressively pursue this all-important effort.
