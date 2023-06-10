Standing like a flamingo with my left leg lifted off the floor while leaning on my walker, I peered outside through the glass window of my door on this bleak January day. Beyond the felled branches scattered in the yard stood the locust tree, still tall and defiant even though half had been sawed away. The tree had bested me, knocking me from my ladder as chainsaw met tree pulp causing a fracture to my pelvis.
I stared at the tree, and the locust glared back at me. Surely its roots extended to Hades. Its ghastly and grim existence haunted my waking hours.
Utilizing my walker, I hobbled to the recliner. These four walls and this chair would be my prison for the next three months as my pelvis mended and grew accustomed to the metal and pins surgically installed.
The locust thought it could kill me. Its strike was vicious and forceful, violent enough to turn me away from my ladder during my fall. I am no Humpty Dumpty, and the surgeons proved more skillful than all the King’s horses and men.
January faded into February, and remorse filled my heart. I regretted the day I had mounted that ladder and attempted to dismember the twisted, grisly locust. If only I could have a do-over. Friends and family, especially my wife, demanded no more trees and ladders.
I made that promise in my torment, but in the torturous painful hours of sleepless nights my mind provided me with clarity. The foul locust had poisoned everyone against me, wrangling a promise to save its own vile bark. The locust darkened my yard, and the tree in league with little daylight of the month of February shaded my heart with melancholy.
The exercises provided by the therapists proved very useful. In my reposed position, I maneuvered my leg in every position imaginable without violating the surgeon’s golden rule — no weight bearing for three months. Sitting in the recliner, I pedaled the elliptical as much as tolerated and used light weights to maintain arm strength.
My resolve to be whole again had found me. Using my walker, I clumsily maneuvered from room-to-room. Always, it ended with a confrontational stare-down at the locust. “I am here tree. I am here.”
February rolled into March. Well-wishers called attempting to lift my spirits and offer any assistance needed. Their kindness was generous, and I was thankful for their concern. We talked of recovery and how accidents happened, especially to people my age. I politely agreed without sharing my injury was no accident. I survived an attack by a fiendish locust tree.
In April, my last visit to the surgeon’s office in Johnson City was a joyous occasion. Words were spoken I never wanted to hear during my 33 years as a coal miner. You have your walking papers.
Nearly five months after my injury, the wretched locust was measured. It stood 19 feet. My hands shook as I threw a rope around its top and tied the other end to my truck and tensioned the rope. I leaned the step ladder against the devilish tree and notched it on the truck-side eight feet from its base.
Then, with my heart pounding, performed a deep cut into the tree with my chainsaw on the side where I stood on the leaning step ladder. I stopped, repositioned my step ladder three feet from the demon locust and finished my cut with a pole saw. When the tree began to fall, I ceased cutting, descended the ladder, and retreated a few more feet. The locust twisted and turned, maliciously lunging toward me instead of toward my truck with the tensioned rope attached. Had I been on the ladder leaning against the tree, it would have crushed me.
As the sawed-up tree was unloaded at my relative’s house, I warned him to use extreme caution burning the wood. “It’s demon wood.” Driving away, I was reminded of Poe’s ebony raven. “Nevermore vile locust. Nevermore.”
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield, Va.
