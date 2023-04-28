The city of Bluefield has made tremendous progress in recent years when it comes to the removal of dilapidated and unsafe structures. But there is still more work to be done, and at least 40 additional residential and commercial structures are expected to be demolished later this year.
The latest round of demolitions will be completed through a $1.5 million grant the city received from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.
Another $1.5 million was awarded to Mercer County and the city of Princeton received $275,000 also for demolitions.
Bluefield started its first round of demolitions funded by the DEP during a ceremony in October 2022 at Hill Avenue above the Bluefield State University campus.
Many of the homes and buildings coming down have been deemed eyesores that impact local property values and become havens for rodents and criminal activity as well as safety hazards.
“We’re going through about 40 homes and buildings, residential and some commercial,” City Manager Cecil Marson said. “We’re excited because it will be our third installment in the program, and we’re very appreciative of the DEP.”
Each phase of demolitions goes through a process with the city. First, the phase is opened for bids from contractors interested in doing the work.
Then there is a pre-bid period, then the bids are opened and discussed by the Bluefield Board of Directors.
Marson said the hope is to begin the next phase of demolitions later this spring.
Once the new demolitions are completed, it should make a big difference for Bluefield in terms of eliminating eyesores and potential threats to public safety.
Tearing down decaying buildings also helps to improve property values in the city. Property owners often get discouraged when a structure that needs to be condemned is near their home or business. But once a dilapidated structure has been demolished, residents have the opportunity to take pride in their neighborhood again.
Furthermore, the removal of these abandoned and deteriorating structures also gives the city extra room to expand — whether it is commercial, retail or new residential growth.
So the upcoming demolitions are certainly important.
City officials shouldn’t stop until all eyesores, blights and unsafe structures are removed from the municipal borders.
People with questions about the upcoming demolition schedule, and the demolition program, can call the City of Bluefield Code Enforcement Department at 304-327-2401 Extension 2457.
