Big city Democrat mayors have brought attention to themselves through poor policy decisions. Folks like Chicago’s former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, D.C.’s Muriel Bowser, and New York City’s former Mayor Bill de Blasio, are among those who have distinguished themselves with dramatic failures.
After de Blasio’s horrible tenure as New York City’s mayor, many people thought that nearly anyone would be an improvement. And so, when the news that the person elected to succeed him was a former police captain with 20 years of service, many were encouraged. The possibility of another Rudy Giuliani was shining brightly.
Alas, Eric Adams has not lived up to those positive expectations.
He has struggled with the difficult task of dealing with 110,000 illegal aliens in his city, and he has been openly critical of this nation-wide problem.
He has correctly said that this crisis may well destroy New York City. But he criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending some of the millions of illegals coming into Texas to other places, like New York City, calling him a “madman.”
Adams, you may remember, proudly supported the sanctuary city/state concept. Yes, he would welcome a few illegal “migrants,” while Texas and other border states have had to contend with millions of them. And now that he’s faced with a tiny fraction of what Texas has to deal with, he is outraged.
He went so far as to criticize former President Donald Trump for starting this influx. Trump, however, was the guy who was building a border wall to slow or stop the invasion of illegals, and started the “Remain in Mexico” idea, which kept asylum seekers in Mexico until their hearing date. These things Joe Biden cancelled when he became president.
Trump pushed for dramatic changes to the immigration system, but he faced opposition from Congress and the courts. The rush began after Trump left office, and Adams darned well knows that.
Why will Adams not correctly identify the real cause of this dangerous nationwide crisis? Could it be because he supported Joe Biden for President, and continues to support him?
And, why is it illegal for Texas to protect itself and its citizens from this invasion of millions of illegals by using buoys in the Rio Grande River to discourage illegal crossings? This is the responsibility of the federal government, but it refuses to secure the border, against the intent and instruction of the U.S. Constitution, and then sues the state for trying to do the federal government’s job and protect itself.
On another topic, Democrats in California’s State Assembly recently passed a bill that would require judges in child custody cases to consider whether a parent has affirmed a child’s “gender transition” by making “gender affirmation” an equal part of a child’s “health, safety, and welfare” under state law.
The bill, AB 957, passed the Assembly by a vote of 57-16 along party lines, and the state Senate also passed the bill along party lines by a 30-9 vote. And Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign the bill into law.
The bill was written by a Suisan City Democrat Assembly member, Lori Wilson, whose child identifies as transgender, and was co-sponsored by State Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco.
Parents could actually lose custody of their children if they refuse to participate in a child’s transgender efforts. Under the bill’s mandates, they will have failed to provide for the “health, safety, and welfare” of their child.
Somehow, in the minds of California Democrats, adults who are parents could run afoul of this bill if it becomes law for disagreeing with their elementary school, middle school, or high school child on whether they are mature enough to understand what is going on, and in opposing the child’s decision on what to do about it.
And in their effort to protect their child from making a life-altering and potentially dangerous decision, they will be considered guilty of failing to provide for the child’s health, safety and welfare. Do we have logic anymore?
Parents are responsible for their children’s lives, from the beginning until they go out on their own. Not the government, not the school system, not classroom teachers. Encouraging children to transition, and teachers, administrators and school boards hiding it from their parents, should be a felony.
Efforts by the left to replace parents and rule over the development and indoctrination of the youngest generation is un-American. But of course, the ultimate goal of the left is “to fundamentally transform the United States of America,” as then-presidential candidate Barack Obama said several years ago.
Fearing another term as president for Donald Trump, Democrats are trying to get everyone to believe that Trump is as evil as Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini, Hussein, Castro or Vlad the Impaler. Interestingly, to prevent Trump from running in 2024 the Democrats are employing the same tactics to put him in jail or otherwise keep him off the ballot as those tyrants they compare him to employed against their citizenry.
And isn’t it interesting that the crimes that Trump is accused of committing happened years ago, but no action was taken until the campaign began for the 2024 election?
James H. “Smokey” Shott, a resident of Bluefield, Va., is a Daily Telegraph columnist.
