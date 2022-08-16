President Joe Biden told the world last week in a televised announcement that there was no inflation in July. “Zero!” he said.
That, of course, is totally upside-down. Inflation still exceeded 9 percent in July. What Biden should have said is a very different story: Inflation did not increase in July. It also did not decrease in July. The status quo was due to some prices coming down a little while other prices increased a bit more.
Biden also celebrated a nominal decrease in gasoline and diesel fuel prices, ignoring that these prices are still $2- to $3-higher than when he took office.
The enigma that is New York’s new mayor — Eric Adams, who is a former police officer, state senator, and Brooklyn Borough president — is in the news, once again. Adams’ election filled the hearts of many with excitement and hope, following the disastrous reign of former Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Under de Blasio, crime increased and was rampant, undoing the hard work and strong results of former Mayor Ruddy Giuliani, who followed former Mayor David Dinkins, and made the city a much safer one.
Adams’ reaction to illegal aliens being bused to New York City by Texas Governor Greg Abbott is hypocrisy at its best, and ignores the disastrous effects of the relaxed enforcement of immigration policy by the Biden administration. Instead, Adams blames the Texas governor.
Texas sees more illegals coming across its border each day than the total Adams has welcomed to New York on buses from Texas.
We have been told how proud New York City is to be a “sanctuary” city. And Adams didn’t complain when the Biden administration sent thousands of illegals by air to places around the country, including New York City, in the dark of night. But suddenly, when Gov. Abbott sends a few busloads to Adams’ city and Washington, DC, to help make the point of how badly Texas and other border states are suffering under this insane relaxed border policy, Adams thinks the world is coming to an end, and it’s all Abbott’s fault.
This is not Adams’ only failure. He has done little to fight the increasing crime wave, for example. But it is the topic he uses to try to cover up his thus-far failed tenure.
The Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act was recently passed by the U.S. Senate. Vice President Kamala Harris, in her position as the President of the Senate, broke the 50-50 tie and voted for the measure. It will add 87,000 new IRS agents over the next few years. The IRS employed more than 78,000 people during fiscal 2021, so this measure will more than double the size of the IRS.
Critics of the measure have produced some comparisons of the number of new employees: One photo showed an 86,000-seat football stadium filled with fans, which is less than the number of new agents; that number is about as large as a U.S. Army Corps; and it makes the IRS larger than the Pentagon, the State Department, the FBI, and the Border Patrol combined.
It has been titled by some critics as “Biden’s Shadow Army.” Another critic pointed out that the new agents are aiming at billionaires, who are rich American individuals and companies. There are only about 1,000 of those, the critic said, but 87,000 agents are being hired to audit their tax returns.
The newly staffed IRS, it has been said, will have to go after middle- and low-income families and small mid-sized businesses, rather than only businesses making more than $1 billion, and families making $400,000 or more, as we have been told.
“The IRS will have to target small and medium businesses because they won’t fight back,” Joe Hinchman, executive vice president at National Taxpayers Union Foundation, told The New York Post.
“We’ve seen this play out before … the IRS says ‘We’re going after the rich’ but when you’re trying to raise that much money, the rich can only get you so far.”
“The approach here is to double the IRS workforce, take the leash off, and see how much they can collect,” Hinchman adds. “I think they’ll collect it but it will be quite painful.”
A requirement for the new agents is that they will be armed and will have agreed to use deadly force if needed. All of this is necessary to collect under-reported taxes, we are told. The party that is working hard on strict gun control is also arming federal employees.
This idea, considered crazy and reckless by many, is not needed. The “difficulties” the government sees with tax collections can easily be solved by simplifying the tax code to remove the “loopholes” that enable companies and individuals to avoid taxes. And then require them to pay a reasonable rate of taxes, like 10-15 percent.
And hire 87,000 new Border Patrol agents to fix the disgraceful situation at the southern border and restore our immigration policies that allow in only those who follow the proper procedure, and find those that were allowed to enter illegally, and put them on the right course by waiting in Mexico until their hearing date.
James H. “Smokey” Shott, a resident of Bluefield, Va., is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at shottcommentary@gmail.com
