Mercer County is now reporting only 41 active coronavirus cases that health officials are aware of and monitoring. That’s the lowest number of COVID-19 infections the region has seen in months.
Neighboring McDowell County is down to 29 active virus case and Monroe County is reporting only seven coronavirus cases that are considered active.
While it is encouraging to see the number of active virus cases declining locally, now is not the time to let our guard down. COVID-19 cases are increasing again across the nation thanks largely in part to the more contagious Delta variant that originated in India, so it may be only a matter of time before we see another surge locally.
While there have been cases of fully vaccinated people contracting the Delta variant, the majority of the new COVID-19 infections involve people who are not vaccinated. And communities with low vaccination rates are at the greatest risk of outbreaks associated with the Delta variant.
Unfortunately, the virus that originated some 19 months ago in China continues to mutate, and the Delta variant is the latest strain we are having to deal with. It’s more contagious than the original strain of the virus, which makes it more problematic.
Of course, the more people who are vaccinated, the less likely it will be for the Delta variant to spread throughout the community.
Unfortunately, we are still a bit behind on vaccinations, which means the region is at an enhanced risk for the Delta variant.
In Mercer County, where health officials have reported 129 virus-related deaths to date, 24,830 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine to date, which represents 42.3 percent of the county’s population. That’s an improvement from a few weeks ago, but still isn’t even half of the county’s population. Also, keep in mind, that you need both doses of the vaccine to achieve maximum protection against the Delta variant. So far, only 21,258 people have received both doses of the vaccine in Mercer County, a number that once again is too low.
In McDowell County, only 6,804 people have received one dose of the vaccine, which represents 38.6 percent of the county’s population. In Monroe County, only 4,949 people have received one dose of the vaccine, or 37.3 percent of the county’s population.
Yes, taking the vaccine is still optional, and no one is forcing or mandating that you must take it. And so far the government hasn’t started knocking on any doors locally, at least not that we are aware of.
However, if we are to avoid another surge in new virus cases, more people need to be vaccinated — and soon.
Otherwise, Southern West Virginia and neighboring Southwest Virginia may not be able to avoid a Delta-fueled surge in new new cases and hospitalizations.
We can still avoid this — and take another big step toward putting the pandemic in the rear-view mirror once and for all — if more people would simply step up and take the vaccine.
