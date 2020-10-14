Now that it is getting darker outside earlier each evening, deer are once again becoming active on many of our rural roadways.
I’ve had to slow down, or come to a complete halt, on several occasions already in recent weeks due to deer on area roads. In some instances, they are casually walking across the road. I’ve also seen deer standing right along the side of the road, which is my signal to slow down. You never know when one of those animals will dart out right in front of you.
The problem, however, is that you normally have other vehicles traveling close behind you, and most act like they are oblivious to the fact that deer are once again active along rural roadways. Some — more or less, make that many — will tailgate closely behind you and then grow frustrated when you slow down at the sight of a deer on or near the roadway.
Come on folks. Just slow down. Do you really want to hit a deer, or the vehicle in front of you that is slowing down because there is a deer in the middle of the road?
No one wants to hit a deer. A collision with a deer can do a lot of damage to one’s vehicle. So we all should drive a little safer now on our rural, mountainous roads, where deer are becoming increasingly active, particularly around dusk and dawn.
•••
Why is it that people think certain roadways in our region are raceways? You can probably think of a couple of the roads I’m talking about.
A good example would be Route 20, basically the entirety of that scenic roadway that stretches from Bluewell to Princeton. One day I would love to be able to take just a casual ride along Route 20 without having other motorists trying to run me off of the road. These people seriously treat Route 20 as a racetrack.
I’ve tried to look at various properties that are for sale along Route 20 in recent months, but it is hard to do that when the motorist operating the vehicle behind you is riding your bumper and just itching to illegally pass you along a double line. On several occasions, I’ve had to turn around and circle back to the property I was hoping to look at once the anxious motorist behind me finally passed my vehicle.
It goes without saying that this is very frustrating. I shouldn’t have to turn around and circle back to my originally intended destination because of a reckless driver who is riding my bumper.
Maple Acres Road, which connects with Route 20, is another big problem area. People love to fly on this particular roadway. But it’s a smaller two-lane, rural route that wasn’t designed to be a racetrack. But don’t tell that to those individuals who constantly mistake Maple Acres Road for a NASCAR track.
Brushfork Road, extending all the way from Virginia to West Virginia, is another problem roadway, along with Airport Road and the Kee Dam area. If you are hoping to slow down and observe the ongoing King Coal Highway construction, well all I can say is good luck. Odds are another vehicle will be tailgating you from behind.
I usually travel Brushfork Road as part of my morning commute to work, and it almost never fails that someone attempts to pass me illegally along a double line. Sometimes police will patrol the Virginia side of that roadway, but you normally don’t see a lot of police patrols on the West Virginia side.
•••
I wish everyone would just slow down already. There is no need to treat our rural, two-lane roadways like they are racetracks. And above all, please remember to show some respect for other motorists on the roadway as well.
Everyone living here in the mountains should understand that deer are particularly active and problematic at this time of the year.
Slow down. Watch out for deer. And please stop tailgating other vehicles.
A pandemic is not a good excuse to drive poorly.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
