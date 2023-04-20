I still remember that moment about 40 years ago when I covered my first big fire; in fact, I think it was the first really big news story I ever covered. It was a fire that came close to destroying a good part of downtown Montgomery, W.Va. and my employer at that time, the “Montgomery Herald.”
One morning I was typing up a story — I can’t remember what it was about — when fire engines roared down the street. I got up from my desk and took a look outside.
Black smoke was pouring out of a furniture store about a block down the street. I grabbed an old black-and-white camera and ran to get pictures. Using that camera was laborious because I had to reload the film every few shots.
That thing was prehistoric compared to our digital cameras.
Soon the fire was spreading through the block. I ran to get a notepad and pen, but firefighters told me I could not get back into my office.
I ran to the local Rite Aid and bought what I needed. More fire departments arrived and the street was filled with fire engines and hoses.
It was a hectic day, but the fire was brought under control — the store’s remains smoldered for days — and I dictated my story to a girl over at the Fayette Tribute in Oak Hill. As a result, my first big story was full of typos.
That Montgomery fire was the biggest one I had ever covered until a huge blaze started April 13 on Browning Lambert Mountain.
It didn’t sound big at first on our police scanner, but it quickly took off. I decided that I needed to go and our new photographer, Tara Wyatt, came along.
This was going to be her first big fire; in fact, her first big story.
I wasn’t 100 percent sure where to find it despite the huge column of black smoke rising over the mountains, but a fire engine and a State Police cruiser came by with sirens howling, so we followed them up Browning Lambert Mountain Road and right up to Nelson Pigg’s Auto Salvage. We luckily found a place to park and got to work.
Tara later compared that smoke to a tornado. She was right.
You couldn’t see through that column of smoke, and the explosions going off down in that salvage yard added to the tension.
The trees blocked the view a lot, but Tara managed to go down an access road thanks to the wife of the yard’s owner and get a great front-page photo. We advised her to save it for future newspaper contests.
We finally gathered all the information and photos we were going to get at that moment, but then came the challenge to getting off the mountain and back to the Telegraph.
I had parked well away from the fire trucks, but more vehicles had arrived and parked close to my car.
I couldn’t tell if I was hemmed in. After checking around me and taking a quick hike up the road, I determined that we could get out if we left immediately.
About halfway down the road we ran into two fire trucks, but there was just enough room for us to pass each other. Down in my gut, I waited to hear the screech of metal tearing either side of my car, but we passed without contact and we got off the mountain.
A deputy who was blocking off the road let us pass and we were on our way.
I felt for the yard’s owner and the firefighters enduring exhaustion and heat.
We had left the scene, but the blaze was still impacting them. The first responders’ work that day was outstanding, and everyone was saying it was the biggest blaze they had ever fought.
That huge blaze on Browning Lambert Mountain woke up old memories in me and gave new ones to Tara.
We saw dedication and courage that day, and why our first responders are so important to the community. Homes were protected, and what was bad was kept from becoming so much worse.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at at gjordan@bdtonline.com
