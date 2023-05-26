In a nice surprise for the region, Rocket Boy Homer Hickam has confirmed that a new movie based upon his popular Coalwood memoirs is now in the works.
Called “December Sky,” Hickam says the movie will be more of an “equal” than a sequel to “October Sky,” the 1999 motion picture that brought national attention to McDowell County and southern West Virginia. Whereas “October Sky” was based on Hickam’s “Rocket Boys” memoir, “December Sky” will be based upon “The Coalwood Way,” also penned by Hickam.
The Rocket Boys will be in the new movie, although Hickam says it is more of a story about the people of Coalwood going through a challenging time during Christmas 1959.
The project is very early in the planning stages.
Hickam, a McDowell County native and retired NASA engineer, has finished the screenplay for “December Sky.” He says the movie is in development, and is now being pitched to various film studios. A cast has not been set, but the producers are talking to several well-known actors about it.
“Bottom line is nothing is set in stone concerning the film except we are confident that it will be made,” Hickam said in an email to the Daily Telegraph. “Best I can say is stay tuned!”
Planning for the new movie dates back to 2017. That was when Hickam had successfully completed negotiations with Universal Studios to reacquire the rights of the characters in “October Sky” for future film, television and stage purposes.
Hickam later shared the script for “December Sky” with Mercer County native Kevin Sizemore, an actor who has appeared in numerous movies and television shows, including “Mine 9” and “Fear the Walking Dead.”
“He suggested that he’d like to produce it if it could be done entirely in West Virginia,” Hickam said of Sizemore. “I agreed with that and soon we had producers Bob and Jeff Tinnell who live in Morgantown come on board. The Tinnell brothers are accomplished movie-makers who I am confident will produce and direct a great motion picture based on my script.”
Hickam, Sizemore and Bob and Jeff Tinnell recently toured Coalwood in McDowell County. They were joined by Dave Lavender, who heads up the West Virginia Film Office, and later met with Gov. Jim Justice, who promised to support the production of the film in West Virginia.
That’s right. If all goes as planned, “December Sky” will be filmed in West Virginia. And the producers intend to shoot scenes in McDowell County, and the Coalwood community.
Long-time area residents may recall that “October Sky” — although it featured numerous references to Coalwood, Welch and Bluefield — was actually filmed in Tennessee. The Big Creek High School featured in that movie isn’t the actual McDowell County school that was destroyed by fire in 2015.
So hearing that the producers intend to film scenes in McDowell County, and the Coalwood community, is certainly reason for excitement.
It is important to remember that nothing is going to happen immediately. The movie is simply in the early stages of pre-production. But the fact that we are talking about a follow-up movie to “October Sky” 24 years after that movie launched at the national box office is certainly a remarkable development.
