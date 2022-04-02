Who shoots a 13-year-old in the back of the head?
It’s a question that should not be asked. A situation that should not occur.
Yet it happened here 11 days ago.
A domestic violence situation went from bad to horribly tragic.
And a child paid the price.
•••
The bullet left the girl with severe brain injuries on March 23, the night of the shooting.
She died the next day.
I haven’t spoken with the family, but community sources tell me they are devastated.
And who wouldn’t be?
They lost an innocent — a young life on the verge of experiencing the world.
She could have become a doctor.
A lawyer.
A Supreme Court justice.
She could have been elected governor or even president of the United States.
But we will never know.
•••
“Domestic.”
It’s a word with several different meanings. For those of us who monitor police scanners, it usually defines a situation that can go from a blimp on the radar to all-out hell in mere minutes.
Such was the case a week and a half ago in Bluefield.
A boyfriend and girlfriend argued. It turned ugly.
The man called his sister to pick him up. She did so, with her daughter in the car.
They left the premises, but that wasn’t enough.
The girlfriend and her mother followed.
•••
The shot was fired at the intersection of U.S. Route 460 and Cumberland Road.
The girlfriend, Isis Wallace, 22, and her mother, Nichole Brooks, 43, are charged with first-degree murder in the death of the juvenile.
Court documents allege the two women followed the boyfriend — now ex-boyfriend — from the scene. Then, one of them decided to fire into the vehicle.
They were trying to harm him.
They hit the child instead.
A young teen killed because her uncle angered his ex, and her mother did a good deed by picking him up.
It is, indeed, a tragedy.
•••
Wallace and Brooks did not face up to justice. Instead, they fled like cowards.
For a week, Bluefield Police Department officers scoured the city. Other local law enforcement agencies also searched for the fugitive duo.
Then, the U.S. Marshals joined the hunt. On day seven a reward was offered.
It was a taxing time for those in the southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia region.
Residents were on edge.
Were they still here?
Would they commit more crimes?
If they could kill a child, what else were they capable of doing?
•••
A week after the shooting, Wallace and Brooks were captured at a hotel room in Delaware and taken into custody.
They will face an extradition hearing early next week and then be brought back to Mercer County to face their crime.
My belief is that violence against a child is always wrong.
No exceptions.
No excuses.
No justification.
To have that violence inflicted at the hands of a mother and daughter is incomprehensible.
Our justice system rests on the credo that all are innocent until proven guilty, and such is the case with Wallace and Brooks.
But, in this case, let’s hope the court works quickly to bring guilty perpetrators to justice.
An innocent 13-year-old girl is dead.
Blood is on someone’s hands.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
