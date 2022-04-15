Are you registered to vote in West Virginia for the upcoming May 14 primary election? Are you unsure of your current voter registration status?
If so, you will need to act soon. The Mountain State’s voter registration deadline is Tuesday, April 19th. That is the deadline to update a current voter registration or to register to vote, according to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.
Warner says updating a current voter registration before April 19 is especially important for voters that have moved to a different address, changed their name, or wish to change their political party.
Eligible citizens in West Virginia can register to vote in one of three ways, according to Warner’s office.
You can register online at GoVoteWV.com using a valid West Virginia driver’s license or state-issued ID number. You also can mail a paper application to your county clerk (application forms are available at GoVoteWV.com or by calling your local county clerk’s office to have one provided. Finally in-person registration also is available at a number of public locations, including your local county clerk’s office, the Division of Motor Vehicles, public assistance offices, agencies serving people with disabilities, and military recruiting agencies.
Registrations sent by mail must be received or postmarked by no later than April 19. Those who wish to register in person on the deadline should check with their local office’s business hours. You can find the county clerk’s office in Mercer County by visiting the courthouse in Princeton. The same for McDowell County where the county’s clerk’s office is located at the courthouse in Welch.
Those registering online must register by the close of business of their county clerk’s office.
Those residents of West Virginia who are not currently registered to vote should take steps now to ensure that they can cast a ballot in the all-important May 14th primary. And those who are unsure of their voter registration status should check with their local county clerk’s office to make sure that they can vote.
As a system of government, democracy cannot function properly unless citizens are willing to participate, and that includes casting a ballot at your local polling precinct.
Everyone should vote in all elections.
Much is at stake this year, including control of the U.S. Congress this November. We can’t imagine anyone not voting on May 14 and Nov. 8.
