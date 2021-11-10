This is a week that I never really enjoy.
Why you might ask? It’s simple. The lack of daylight.
Last Sunday we were once again forced to fall back, that dreaded once a year ritual of rolling our clocks back by an hour.
Sure we gained an hour of sleep, but we also lost an hour of daylight.
It’s a frustrating, unpopular and some would argue unnecessary annual observance.
The end result of falling back is shorter days and longer nights. Here in the newsroom, the earliest we normally roll out of the building is 6 p.m. And now, thanks to the time change, it is pitch black outside by 6 p.m.
So you arrive at work in daylight, and leave in darkness.
With the time change, we have far less time to do things outdoors. Those of us who are still holding a job, and who like to walk and exercise outside, now have one of only two options. Do so before work early in the morning (an option for now) or walk in the evening in the dark with a flashlight in hand.
Unfortunately, walking outside in the dark isn’t quite as safe or fun as walking in the daylight.
There are many other perils associated with the time change.
For example, deer are still active outside, but without daylight, you now have to be even more careful during the evening commute home. You never know when one of these animals is going to dart out in front of your vehicle.
Of course, now that it is darker outside earlier, you can also expect instances of being bright-lighted by motorists behind you. Sometimes people will forget that their bright lights are on, but others are simply being spiteful about it. They think if they bright light you from behind you will drive faster. Normally, the exact opposite occurs.
Drivers who are suddenly blinded by the bright-light of a motorist who is tailgating them from behind will often instinctively hit their brakes instead of the gas.
Falling back so early in November doesn’t make a lot of sense, particularly considering that cold weather and snow doesn’t normally arrive here in the mountains until later in December.
Gosh. It was 69 degrees Tuesday, and the National Weather Service is once again calling for a high of near 70 degrees today. Yet we have already moved our clocks back an hour. Does that make sense?
If we are going to be forced to roll the clocks back an hour, why not wait until December when it is actually cold and snowing outside? It is rare to have a big snowfall, or prolonged period of extreme cold weather, here in the mountains in November.
Daylight is something we should hold on to for as long as we can.
So forgive me if I’m a little bit grumpier than normal this week.
I’m still adjusting to the time change.
And I’m drinking a lot of coffee.
I miss the sun outside.
I miss not being able to enjoy a little bit of daylight after work each evening.
I’m not happy about the idea of having to drive home in the dark for the next three months or so.
Give me sunlight over darkness any day.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.