I’ve noticed a couple of stores in our region are carrying lawn darts again. But today’s lawn darts look nothing like the dangerous toys of old.
Back in the day, a lawn dart also was a dangerous weapon. One wrong throw and someone could end up in the hospital. Safety was the keyword anytime the lawn darts of old were dragged out of the basement.
The lawn darts were in reality menacing metal spikes capable of impaling a sibling’s toe.
Although marketed as a toy for children, looking back in hindsight, these were not the safest things for us to be throwing around back in the day.
Whether anyone was ever seriously injured or not with the lawn darts of old, I honestly do not know. But I would imagine the threat of serious bodily injury is probably why lawn darts of this type are no longer manufactured or sold.
The newer lawn darts — if you can even call them that — almost look as if they are plastic. I’m not for sure how they are supposed to stick in the ground. But I am fairly confident that they are a lot safer than the lawn darts of old.
•••
Every family has their own summer tradition. As a child, mine was relatively simple. Remember those plastic, water-propelled rockets? I enjoyed launching them from our front yard in McDowell County.
And unlike lawn darts, they haven’t really changed a lot over the years.
They are still plastic and mostly water-propelled. And I think you can still buy them in a lot of stores. I’ve certainly seen a few at Hobby Lobby at the mall, in particular.
Back in the day, you could buy both small and large rockets. I think they all worked the same. And they were all relatively harmless — unlike the lawn darts.
Sure those plastic rockets would sometimes, often more than not, end up on the roof of our house. But that was OK. Because you could always buy more rockets if one did get stuck on the roof.
They were not expensive, at least not back in the day. Inflation wasn’t an issue during my childhood years.
Nowadays, well who knows? Maybe the rockets cost a small fortune. I’ll need to check the pricing next time I look.
The rockets didn’t really go that far into the sky, but it was still fun filling them up with water and watching them soar high into the air.
We never hit a window or anything like that. And what generally goes up must come down. But finding where the rockets would land wasn’t always easy.
Sometimes the rockets would end up in the neighbor’s yard.
•••
Of course, water guns also are a timeless summer tradition. They were popular during my childhood, and are still a popular toy today.
Some of the water guns from years ago were more realistic looking than the products that you can purchase in area stores today.
I guess it can be argued that for obvious safety reasons that you don’t want a child nowadays playing with a water gun that looks like a real gun.
So a water gun that looks more like a toy is probably a much safer route to go, particularly with the environment that we are living in today.
Our childhood was much different from those of children today.
We didn’t have smart phones, social media didn’t exist and our summer months were largely offline affairs. We simply enjoyed the long days of summer outdoors.
Water-propelled rockets, water guns, lawn darts and other outdoor activities were the norm for children back then. In fact, we would only go indoors when it would rain, or get dark outside.
I hate the fact that children today don’t spend as much time outdoors. You can’t experience the real world on a smart phone. Sometimes you just need to go outside and play ball, or shoot a few rockets into the sky.
Even now, I try to spend as much time outside as I can during the warm days of summer. I know it’s not technically summer just yet, but it’s close enough.
Everyone should try spending more time offline and outdoors during the summer months.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.