June 6, 1944 was generally cool along the East Coast of the United States and TIME magazine noted that a “bomber’s moon” shone through the night sky. It was 12:37 a.m. EWT (Eastern War Time – equivalent to Daylight Savings Time) when the newspaper and radio stations began to receive alerts about a massive invasion taking place in France. Soldiers from “our side” were beginning to muscle their way onto a select series of beaches in southern France to begin the task of beating back the mighty German army which had dominated much of Europe since 1939.
An inspirational message hours before for the beginning of the end of the war in Europe had begun with a national prayer inspired by the Episcopalian Book of Common Prayer delivered by President Franklin Roosevelt.
More than 200 minesweepers started across the Channel first, clearing the way for the invasion fleet, which began full-scale operation at 12:01 a.m. on June 6. Yet, it was the paratroopers such as the ones from the 101st Airborne Division, who dropped from the skies into earliest action. Each was weighed upon boarding their C-47 transport plane and some topped out at over 400 pounds. That included 50 pounds of 2.5 pound explosives, an 85-pound flamethrower and gelatinized gasoline, a carbine with 100 rounds of ammunition, six hand grenades, a .45 pistol and 50 cartridges, three knives, three boxes of K-rations, three 10-pound anti-tank knives, and various supplies from ropes to field glasses.
In the choppy waters of the English Channel, riddled by storms for three days and rolling at high tide, steamed the largest Armada in history – some 5,300 ships – with 174 battleships alone, to bombard the coast in an attempt to provide cover for the nearly 156,000 Allied troops set to begin storming the Normandy beaches. By the time the operation was concluded the number would reach more than 175,000 including nearly 20,000 airborne personnel. Some were notable for historic reasons.
Another Roosevelt, this one on the invasion force, was the oldest (age 57) fighter in the invasion and a decorated World War I veteran. He was none other than Theodore Roosevelt, Jr., son of President “Teddy” Roosevelt and a staunch Republican. Nevertheless, he made it plain in conversation that he supported the war, America and the President (his fifth cousin, Democrat Franklin).
Roosevelt was tremendously popular with his men, having been wounded twice and already a member of two other invasion units in earlier action. He was hobbled by arthritis and had a problematic heart but otherwise was always up front and in action with the troops. After the main invasion, which weakened him, he lived just three days and died following a heart attack in his Jeep “Rough Rider” named in honor of his father’s exploits in Cuba in the 1898 Spanish-American War. Ultimately, Teddy Jr. eclipsed his father – he was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor posthumously.
Among the many heroes – and arguably every single soldier was – were the medical personnel and the chaplains. In both instances, these brave individuals were often found where the fighting was thickest and yet they usually carried no weapon at all. They were simply there to serve the wounded and those in need of spiritual comfort.
For example, many “medic” units were smashed before even reaching the beaches. Often the medical personnel were treating soldiers with any materials they could find, many times having no actual bandages, splints or plasma. Yet, they did the best they could and so did the wounded and dying in their care as veterans later recalled. It was reported that one beach-front doctor gave a shot of pain-killer for a serious leg wound and then pulled the gash together with the only thing he had – safety pins.
The women, as always, did their part valiantly. Four days after the beaches had been stormed, nurses landed and walked several miles inland, reaching medical stations to begin treatments. During the year, there were almost 4,500 nurses stationed in the war zone.
No matter the faith, the chaplains and soldiers – be they Protestant, Catholic or Jewish – bonded under the hail of bullets, bombs, mines and exploding shells. God did not distinguish between battler and branch of the military at such times. They all did their jobs, recognizing that heaven looked down upon the hell they witnessed as they did their best to stay safe in order to continue.
As Chaplain George R. Barber, on Omaha Beach, concluded, “I prayed like it was only up to God, and I dug like it was only up to me and together we dug that (fox)hole pretty deep.”
That day, Americans, Englishmen, Canadians, Australians and others dug down to their souls to preserve the cause of freedom.
— Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
