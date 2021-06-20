Blue meets green in a valley of Appalachian accents, mountain hospitality and hot biscuits on a Sunday morning.
It is emotion, and a way of life.
For those born unto this land there is no greater pride than our culture, our ancestry.
We don’t just live here, we breathe the very soul of this awkwardly drawn state and grow intensely melancholy when John Denver’s voice croons from the radio.
We are more than residents. More than homeowners. And much more than census numbers.
•••
I am a child of West Virginia.
I took my first steps here. Cried my first tears. Bandaged my first bloody knee after running too fast down an incline.
I sipped my first beer with friends while sitting on a car hood beside a rural road on a Friday night. My boyfriend carved our initials into a tree. Back then there was no social media, just kids gathered around a campfire.
•••
My family chose to stay here through good times and bad. The men had coal dust in their veins, and rimming their eyes after long days in the mines.
It wasn’t always an easy life, but it was a proud one.
Love flowed through the hallways of our home, and emanated from the kitchen with the aroma of freshly baked dishes.
We were taught the importance of respect. And gratitude. And kindness to others.
Neighbors leaned on each other and shared with each other — laughter during a success, funeral food in a crisis.
•••
Among the saddest stories that stream through the Mountain State hills are the tales of those who were forced to move away.
Money troubles. Family troubles. A brighter future for children.
So many did not want to leave, but budgets and the hope of better fortunes put them on the road across the “Wild, Wonderful” state line.
It was curious though, how many still called West Virginia home even after a decades-long absence.
Often you would see their stories in obituaries that hailed from states like Ohio, Tennessee and North Carolina.
After a successful life elsewhere, their final wish was to spend their eternal peace buried “back home.”
•••
We are all children of West Virginia.
Those who stayed, and those who left but hearts remained.
We appreciate the mountains, the woodlands, and the stunning sunsets finger painted by God.
We love the friendship that flows between families who reside in the same, steep hollow, and the unifying roar of a shared community moments after a touchdown on a Friday night.
We smile at the sight of spring’s first robin, and the glow of lightning bugs twinkling at dusk.
We relish the pure beauty of our state, but also understand her hardships and quirks that, ultimately, force us to be stronger people.
The Mountain State is rugged. And challenging. And, at times, frustrating.
But the benefits around every bend — the culture, the spirit, the soul — far outweigh the obstacles.
•••
I am a child of West Virginia. And I can hear her heartbeat in every breeze that flows through our spectacular mountain landscapes.
I am proud to call her home, and the mainstay of our family tree.
Today she celebrates her birthday — 158 years of providing an inspired passion for the people who share her soil.
May she continue to be blessed with beauty, and a soul that sparks a fervor for virtue, and heritage, and community.
And, may she always continue to raise us right.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
