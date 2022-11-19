Students enrolled at Concord University will soon be able to pursue a four-year nursing degree. This welcomed development will help in ensuring that a skilled workforce is in place to fill available health care positions across the region.
It was announced earlier this month that Concord University’s new nursing program is now accepting students for the 2023 spring semester.
This is the university’s first nursing program and it was made possible after the state last year announced $48 million to recruit and train more nurses across West Virginia.
Concord University is one of three institutions of higher learning in the state that will benefit from the funding award. Glenville State College and BridgeValley Community and Technical College also are included in the statewide initiative.
Three different nursing tracks are being offered by Concord: a four-year traditional bachelor of science degree in nursing (BSN); a BSN from a bachelor’s degree in another field; and an online RN (Registered Nurse) to BSN degree.
In addition to the state funding, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announced earlier this year that Concord would receive $1.6 million to support the renovation of existing facilities at the university’s main campus to provide a permanent home for a new school of professional nursing.
Capito, who is on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said the funding award will help address the challenge of a nationwide nursing shortage.
As part of the nursing program, Concord University has invested in state-of-the-art equipment, including three Anatomage tables and an Echo Healthcare Immersive classroom, according to CU President Dr. Kendra Boggess.
An Anatomage table is an interactive display system for anatomy education capable of providing full body anatomy visualizations at a life-sized scale. This technology can simulate operation tables and allow medical students to evaluate the body for various diseases.
The immersive classroom features fully interactive surfaces on the walls and floor, interactive content, and sounds and smells that work together to give students real-life experiences in a safe environment, according the university.
Concord’s new nursing program is another win for the region.
Given the area’s aging demographics, there is a growing need for health care professionals, including skilled nurses, across southern West Virginia and neighboring Southwest Virginia. And the pandemic further illustrated the need for additional nurses.
So the new nursing degree program at Concord University will certainly help in meeting this critical need.
