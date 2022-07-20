Residents of Bland County have something to be proud of. Bland had the lowest crime rate overall in a four-county area of Southwest Virginia in 2021. That’s according to the latest data from the annual Crime in Virginia report.
Compiled each year by the Virginia State Police, the report details criminal offenses and arrests by reporting agencies in towns, cities and counties across the Commonwealth. It breaks down offenses into two categories: Group A for serious offenses including violent crimes (murder, forcible sex offenses, robbery and aggravated assault), property crimes and drug offenses; and Group B for what are considered less serious offenses such as trespassing, disorderly conduct, and liquor law violations where an arrest has occurred.
The latest report found that rural Bland County, with a population of 6,210 citizens, saw 89 total Group A offenses, with 14 drug cases and other various offenses in the single digits. Bland had the lowest lowest per capita Group A crime rate at 998.
Other localities in the region didn’t fare quite as well as Bland County in the report.
The town of Bluefield, Va., with a population of 4,814, reported a total of 595 Group A offenses, with 185 drug cases, 52 simple assaults, 20 burglary/breaking and entering, 32 property damage, 164 shoplifting cases, 10 motor vehicle thefts and 70 other various larcenies.
At least in part because of the high number of shoplifting cases, the town saw the highest per capita Group A crime rate in the area at 10,344 and an arrest rate at 9,513, also the highest.
However, murder and other violent crimes were still relatively low in this area, particularly when compared to other parts of the state. In the region, only three murders were reported in 2021 in Southwest Virginia. Buchanan County saw two of those homicides, and Tazewell County reported one murder.
In other hopeful trends, the area saw a decline in burglary, breaking and entering and robbery cases. Drug offenses also saw a decline across the state and that has also been a trend in this area.
Major Harold Heatley with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office said officials have been focusing on drug and property crime offenses since 2011.
“When the sheriff took office, we had a very clear goal to reduce property crimes and increase drug arrests,” Heatley said. “Each year, those numbers of arrests have gone up and property crimes go down.”
We are glad to see that crime rates are dropping in the Virginia side communities — even if the seemingly never-ending salvo of crime-related headlines in this newspaper may not actually reflect those statistics. But we also realize that the region as a whole still has a long way to go in terms of overcoming the most prevalent factor in the majority of those crimes that are committed.
When you begin pulling back the layers of an individual crime, you will normally find that most are fueled by drug abuse.
It will take everyone working together, including concerned citizens who are tired of dealing with the plague of drug abuse in their communities and neighborhoods, combined with education, new treatment options and continued good police work to help get this problem under control. That — in return — will help in further lowering our crime rate.
In the meantime, kudos to Bland County for being one of the safest communities in our region to live.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.