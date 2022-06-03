While you may not hear many politicians talking about it, there are a couple of core issues that most voters are concerned with right now. This includes inflation, the high price of food and gasoline, and crime.
Some states across the country have seen a sharp increase in violent crime in recent years. But instead of working to address the crime wave and restore law and order, the issue instead became a flashpoint among a number of powerful politicians.
Some Democrats foolishly pushed a so-called defund the police movement, an ill-advised and dangerous political move that has been largely rejected by voters, particularly in red states like West Virginia and Virginia.
Of course, Virginia wasn’t always a red state. At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, former Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, went so far as to release violent offenders — including killers, rapists and kidnappers — from prison under the guise of the coronavirus pandemic.
It was a baffling decision and a troubling time for Virginia.
As area residents already know, Democrats lost all of their statewide offices in November 2022 as a red wave swept across the state. Republican Glenn Youngkin was elected governor, Republican Winsome Sears was elected lieutenant governor, Republican Jason Miyares was elected attorney general, and Republicans won back control of the Virginia House of Delegates.
Now the state is finally moving in the right direction in terms of addressing crime.
Youngkin announced last month the creation of a task force of executive branch and office of the Attorney General officials to better align strategies to reduce violent crime in cities and communities across the Commonwealth.
“There is a clear recognition of a violent crime crisis in Virginia and my administration is committed to joining with community leaders, law enforcement, and Virginians around solutions with the Violent Crime task force,” Youngkin said. “We will take a comprehensive look at how we can address the rise in violent crime by providing more law enforcement resources, creating alternative and after-school activities for children, and addressing the fear that results in witnesses failing to show up for a criminal hearing.”
Moving forward the task force will recommend executive, administrative and legislative actions on an ongoing basis to Youngkin.
This is the kind of proactive approach to fighting crime that voters expect.
The violent crime task force is a good first step by Youngkin and majority Republicans in ensuring that law and order is maintained in the Commonwealth.
