Perhaps the first sign is a twinge.
Or a creak.
Or a screech.
Or maybe it’s just an agonizingly slow joint movement — when one’s knee feels like a long-neglected and rusted wrought iron gate in serious need of a coat of WD-40.
The symptom doesn’t matter.
The reality is that life has changed.
•••
I’ve always considered myself young, or youngish.
Sure, I may not be running marathons or dancing the tango but I can still sport high heels and snazzy knee-high boots.
Aches and pains were the norm, I told myself, as was the shortness of breath and other aging ailments.
Why worry?
Get up. Shake off the dust. and start moving into a new day.
•••
The glasses at age 40 were an indication that the teens and 20s were long gone.
Squinting had become the norm at work. Proof reading large amounts of copy produced eye strain and headaches.
After months of procrastination, I finally sought an appointment with an optometrist.
His diagnosis in a nutshell: Eye strain. No problem.
Soon I was sporting reading glasses and wondering if I would ever again ride high in a tire swing.
•••
Last week brought another milestone when I purchased my first pill organizer.
Not a weekly one, mind you, but a big boy — it holds two weeks worth of medications, morning and evening.
Loading it up the first night, I was reminded of Sunday evenings with my late mother. The organization of her pill dispenser was part of our weekly routine, one we enjoyed over coffee, laughter, banter and stories.
Like mom at her drug store, I am now recognized at my pharmacy.
•••
In a day my diet changed.
Granted, it was a result of a myriad of issues that seemed to suddenly erupt and rain down all-grain bread and unseasoned rice on my lunch plate.
I acknowledge it was my own fault.
One can only eat chocolate and pizza and pasta and bacon for so many years before the MD of internal health problems and bland food calls a halt.
There was a time in recent weeks when I sniffed my nose, rolled my eyes and belittled the very thought of placing healthy food options in my shopping cart.
Now, not so much.
On the first day of my new food regime — while reclining in a hospital bed hooked up to tubes, IVs and monitors — my brother called and asked what I was having for lunch.
I described the tasteless tortilla, bland grilled chicken and limp, soggy zucchini.
“Thank God for the whole wheat roll,” I added.
•••
My food choices did not cause my health problems —at least I don’t think so.
But they certainly didn’t help.
I lived much of my life within a cocoon of denial.
Canceling annual medical checkups while searching out a murder story was the order of my day.
I much preferred covering mayhem and carnage to sitting in a plastic chair waiting to get weighed and having blood drawn from my vein.
Eventually, it catches up.
•••
I am finally back at home and back at work — but not back to the same routine.
There is no more chocolate stashed in my desk drawer and the Pixie Stix have been thrown in the trash.
My daily calendar of office meetings and Zoom calls is now interspersed with doctors’ appointments — which will not be cancelled, murder be damned — and reminders of medication refills.
It’s a new day.
One filled with creaky knees, reading glasses and pill organizers.
Let the old age commence.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
