The best place to hide Easter eggs is in a crawdad hole. I will debate this fact with anyone.
Simply slip the brightly colored orb into the muddy crevice, cover with a few handfuls of grass and the holiday icon will be invisible to most seekers.
Except, perhaps, the family dog.
Rock walls, too, are a great hiding spot — that is if you can ignore a grandmother’s dire warning that “your going to get snake bit.”
Despite occasional weather and critter setbacks, Appalachia and Easter go hand in hand.
The geography, the culture, the heritage and strong family ties make it a red-letter day of utmost importance.
•••
I do believe that Easter is the prettiest of holidays.
Sure, Christmas has its sparkly glitz and Halloween the orange-and-black decor with candy speckled atmosphere. And for food, there’s no better day than Thanksgiving.
But the colorful hues of Easter bring to mind a bubblegum machine filled with faith, family and fellowship.
Who can forget the joy of a new Easter dress paired with a hat and pearly white pair of patent leather Mary Janes?
Yes, Easter is the one day of the year when anyone can wear a wide-brimmed hat adorned with a bow and not feel self-conscious.
And boys, too, are not left out of the mix. Some of my favorite family photos are of my nephews as toddlers sporting argyle sweater vests and socks with matching bow ties and shorts.
•••
Church on Easter Sunday was always symbolic and special.
The new ensembles, the new shoes, the ladies wearing corsages and, most importantly, the message of the Resurrection.
It was a Biblical story we knew well, but on this day the meaning seemed more exceptional and profound.
•••
My favorite part of Easter was egg dying, which usually took place the day before the holiday.
We always used the PAAS kits because they were inexpensive and readily available. They came with multiple egg dye tablets, a wobbly metal egg dipper and a cheap cardboard drying tray that always seemed to leave streaks and splotches on the freshly colored eggs.
If memory serves, the dye recipe included water and a splash of vinegar.
Once the dyes were mixed, the sight of a half dozen coffee cups filled with vibrant colored liquids was enough to bring Easter enthusiasm to a fever pitch.
In my youngest of days my eggs were always pastel because I couldn’t resist pulling them out of the cups as soon as the shading began.
However with age comes knowledge, and by 7 or so I had learned to quell my impatient so the eggs could soak longer. The vibrant shades of blue, purple, green, pink, yellow and orange made the wait worthwhile.
Our Easter eggs were always hardboiled, and went immediately back into the fridge once the dying process was complete.
Mom being one who did not waste food always cautioned us to be careful and not break the shells. The plan was to make egg salad after the following day’s hunt.
•••
While candy-filled baskets were enjoyed prior to Sunday school, the egg hunt did not take place until after church services.
In our excitement, we would rush inside to fill a basket with the eggs and then run back outside in our Easter finery to begin hiding them.
This did not go over well, as pastel dresses and pristine Mary Janes were not the best attire for tromping around our rural country yard.
We would be ordered to change into “play clothes” — tees, shorts and Keds sneakers — before the real fun of the day could commence.
•••
We took turns hiding and seeking in teams. Eggs would be placed around tree stumps, under porch steps, in clumps of grass and along the woodland edge. Sometimes we would get creative and balance them on the branches of trees.
During each hunt we would always lose one or two eggs to the family dogs. But that was OK — it was their Easter, too.
An hour into the activity Mom’s dreams of egg salad were always dashed. Her fastidious nature could not take the sight of grass-stained eggs splattered with a hint of dog drool.
•••
And so after years of attempting to meticulously perfect the art of egg concealment, I maintain to this day that the ideal place to hide them is within a crawdad hole.
It’s unexpected and out-of-the-norm, but an exemplary match with our country culture.
On this day, I hope all of our readers are able to enjoy the spirit of the holiday in the fashion that best suits their families.
Happy Easter. Happy hunting. And good luck with the egg salad.
