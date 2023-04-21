We walked up the dirt road to a temporarily empty cow pasture, just after the cows had gobbled down the grass so short they needed to be moved to another pasture which had been given enough time for some new growth.
About seven or eight of us walked through the gate, scouted out a nice piece of land that was big and flat enough to accommodate our plans.
We were excited because it was our first softball game of the spring.
Armed with a bat, a new ball and a few old gloves, we scurried around the field to find rocks to use as bases and to remove dried cow patties in our way. We also found fresh ones to try to avoid.
We always brought a football too, just in case we had enough time before dark to play.
Basketball was a bit easier.
When the weather warmed we played as soon as we could, and often before the weather warmed.
Several gravel or dirt basketball “courts” were available, usually on gravel or dirt driveways where a little square of flat land could be found.
A hoop on a homemade backboard nailed to a building or a tree completed the setup. Sometimes the net was still intact, sometimes not.
But it didn’t matter much. We just tried to wait until any mud was dried.
Memories of those games and the fun we had are still fresh and happy.
Of course, living back in the hollows we had no opportunity to play sports like tennis or golf. At that time, soccer was not at all popular, but I am sure we would have enjoyed it.
We also had no access to a pool, but the creeks and rivers worked just fine.
Playing without adult supervision was routine. If a disagreement broke out, we handled it. If someone got hurt, they kept right on playing.
Nothing was officially “organized” as in a team. We played when we wanted and as long as we wanted, usually until light faded.
With nice fields and courts routine now, those we played on would be considered quite primitive, and, well, they were. But it was all we had so we made do.
However, the conditions did not really impact the game itself. You hit the ball, you throw the ball, you catch the ball, you kick the ball. You run and you work together.
Teamwork was just as crucial as ever, and all the lessons that came with it. Even without adult supervision, the lessons to be learned were obvious.
We all learned the rules of the games, and the rules of getting along. One of the greatest things about it, though, was we developed the love of the games. They were exciting, they were fun.
I was too gawky to be athletic, but it didn’t matter. We all did the best we could and just had fun, so the enjoyment of playing never waned. Not to mention the joy of being outside and getting some exercise.
Sometimes I think when too much pressure is put on athletes to perform well in organized sports, especially at younger ages, the sheer fun of the game may be compromised, as well as the love of the game itself.
Not that there is anything wrong with organized sports, of course. I love to watch my favorite teams and am happy to have the opportunity to do so.
I also love to watch top-notch athletes in any sport. They can be incredible and deserving of admiration.
That is especially true of golf, which I love to play but will always barely be mediocre at best.
To see what those pros can do in any sport at a professional level is nothing short of awe-inspiring. However, they work at it, and devote their lives to it, as athletes who are in the stratosphere of talent do.
One of the beauties of stick-and-ball sports is the fact that virtually anyone can enjoy playing regardless of the level of talent. My athletic talents have always been minimal, but I have never lost my interest in either playing or watching sports.
And I have never lost my love of the games.
Charles Boothe is a reporter at the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.