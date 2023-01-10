You may have already heard that a new COVID variant is circulating. The latest Omicron sub-variant, called XXB.1.5, is rapidly spreading across the country.
Health officials say the new variant is more more infectious, and is once again able to evade immunity from previous infections and vaccination.
XXB.1.5 has now become the most common variant in the country, and cases are rising again locally. As of Monday, Mercer County was reporting 97 confirmed cases of the virus, although the actual number could be higher as not everyone with COVID seeks testing or medical assistance.
As we’ve seen with past surges, West Virginia and Virginia is often behind other parts of the country when it comes to widespread COVID infections. So we do need to be mindful of what is currently happening in other states, and be aware that a surge in infections could occur once again in West Virginia and Virginia.
The good news is that the latest variant doesn’t appear to be more severe than previous Omicron variants.
That’s not to say that you won’t get sick, or feel very bad for a number of days. Some people may even require hospitalization. But for most people a COVID infection is a lot like a case of the flu. It can include fever and chills, congestion, cough and body aches. However, it also can be more severe for the elderly and for those individuals with other underlining health conditions.
Health officials are still concerned about the new variant, as a surge in infections could once again overwhelm hospitals. Plus keep in mind that the seasonal flu, a nasty stomach bug and other viruses also are still circulating. And some of these viruses have symptoms that are similar to COVID.
Locally, we are seeing more people wearing masks in stores, which indicates a general awareness by area residents that the virus is once again circulating in our community. Vaccines that health officials say help with reducing the severity of the disease and hospitalization from it also are still available.
Obviously, we had all hoped that COVID would no longer be an issue come 2023, but sadly the virus is still here.
Please be careful. As more people spend time indoors during the winter months, there is always a greater possibility of viruses spreading.
If past years are any indication, things should improve come spring and the warmer months. But for now we should all be aware that COVID is still with us.
