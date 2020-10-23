Dr. Ayne Amjad, West Virginia’s Health Officer and head of the Bureau of Health, calls it “COVID fatigue.”
It’s a phenomenon that is on full display locally. Here is what you are likely to see across our region on any given day.
A large number of shoppers crowded together inside of department stores without masks and failing to practice social distancing. Some, who will wear a mask as they enter a store, promptly remove the masks once they are inside. Outdoors it is a common occurrence to see large crowds of people gathered together in close proximity, seemingly oblivious to the ongoing pandemic. Back indoors, it’s also a common sight to see large groups of people together without masks and well within six feet of each other in restaurants, bars, churches and other similar congregate settings.
That’s why virus cases in our region are once again on the increase. And if citizens refuse to follow the basic guidelines of health officials, Amjad warns the virus will continue to surge.
“We are in for a long ride,” Amjad said of the pandemic, which is now entering its second wave. “Around the globe we are going to see surges.”
If history is any indication, the pandemic won’t be ending anytime soon.
More than a 100 years ago, during the 1918-1919 global pandemic, the influenza outbreak began in the spring of 1918, and was less severe during the summer months. But the pandemic came raging back in the fall and winter and continued well into the summer of 1919.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of deaths from the 1918-1919 pandemic was estimated to be at least 50 million worldwide with about 675,000 deaths occurring in the United States. So far in 2020, a little more than 220,000 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the United States.
Already we are seeing a number of troubling signs locally.
• Just this week, Mercer County reported its largest seven-day surge in positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. The county’s cumulative total of virus cases jumped from 545 on Oct. 14 to 650 on Oct. 21, a 105-case increase.
• The number of people being ordered to quarantine in Mercer County due to potential exposure to the virus is changing so quickly that local health officials are having trouble tabulating the numbers. Brenda Donithan, interim administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, says the health department needs at least five more contact tracers to keep up with the number of positive cases and subsequent quarantines in the county
• The spike in cases and subsequent quarantining has resulted in Mercer County schools closing and returning to remote learning only at least through Oct. 30. School Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers said the number of positive cases in the county and the resulting number of staff ordered to quarantine has created an inability to adequately staff schools and properly supervise students.
• The number of people being hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 is increasing at Princeton Community Hospital. Rose Morgan, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at PCH, said the hospital was only seeing one or two virus patients a week during the summer months, but is now averaging three to four patients in critical care and another three to four patients in a medical surgical setting.
Unfortunately, things will probably get worse. Once it gets colder outside, more people will be spending time together indoors, which could lead to increased community transmission of the virus.
Yes, we are all dealing with COVID-19 fatigue. No, we can’t afford to let our guards down, and especially not now. If we do, things will only get worse.
Without a vaccine, all we can do at this point in time to protect ourselves and others from the virus is to practice social distancing, good personal hygiene including frequent hand washing and mask wearing, particularly when social distancing isn’t possible.
We are now entering a dangerous, second phase of the pandemic. If we refuse to follow the most basic of guidelines from health officials, local virus numbers and hospitalizations will continue to increase.
Please take the pandemic seriously. Please practice social distancing. Please wear a mask when social distancing isn’t possible. Doing so will not only protect you, but those who are most vulnerable for the virus, including the elderly and those individuals with underlying medical conditions.
