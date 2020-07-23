It would be surprising if people in general were not bewildered about the advice we receive about the “coronavirus pandemic.”
Experts disagree. To “mask” or not, and wherever we go, half are wearing, half not. But the ones wearing as often as not have their nose out in the open air, or the entire mask worn as a “necklace” or head band. Also, we see their used masks and gloves along with their fast food wrappers and plastic empty pop bottles everywhere, decorating our lawns and roadways.
A very few people wear masks correctly, as a surgeon does when operating, to control his own “droplets” containing virus and bacteria which everybody has, other than “the boy in the bubble,” to be able to speak to his assistants. Many of our “experts” believe that, in order to develop herd immunity, people should be exposed, as the death rate from infection is much below one percent, and even as relatively small as they are, numbers are wildly exaggerated.
Now we hear that some labs are, for whatever reason (political or greed?) reporting nearly 100 percent of people tested are “positive!” Impossible, of course, but results in self quarantine and testing of contacts. Also, one lab may report as positive, another negative, or in a few days changes from positive to negative.
Every state has a different scheme for return to school, which will cause untold distress and damage to our children and working people. If herd immunity works, the school system is the best way to develop it, as children rarely become ill when infected.
Many people have anxiety or claustrophobia from wearing a mask, and prefer to stay home, depressed and isolated. If they do hazard out without a face covering of some kind, they are subject to glares or comments from those following the prevailing advice to “mask.”
During the great influenza epidemic of 1918, which helped to end World War I because so many soldiers and civilians (people) in all countries were too sick to continue killing other people with weapons, our presidential and military leaders didn’t even mention the pandemic. There was nothing they could do about it anyway, any more than we can do now other than use hydroxychloroquine and steroid inhalers, which actually work if used in time.
The information that a “vaccine” is on the horizon at any minute is interesting.
At the same time, we hear that immunity in people infected is very short lived, on the order of months. Can we believe that? If so, herd immunity will not be effective, and neither will a vaccine, since a vaccine is only the artificial introduction of viral antigens to induce an antibody response. If it only lasts a few months, what is the point? We don’t even have an effective influenza vaccine after all these years.
I believe that had we ignored this entire issue the country and world would be in a much better place presently. New (novel) virus and bacteria types will appear, as they have through time, and humanity has dealt with them and survived. Our miraculous ability to defend our own bodies, always literally bathed in a sea of deadly organisms, will continue to protect most of us.
It knows better how to do this than our “experts” who can’t even agree with one another.
Just my impressions, I’m as confused as the rest of you are. Other than the experts and politicians who imagine they have the answers and that you should follow their advice.
Sincerely,
Stephen DeGray
Bluefield, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.