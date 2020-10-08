When I hike around this area, I see a pretty surprising variety of wildlife. I’ve been startled by deer that I’ve startled, and it’s amazing to see how fast they can move through the woods. They cover in seconds a distance that would take me two or three minutes to traverse. Naturally, I’ve seen slower fauna such as box turtles and much faster ones like black snakes that disappear in a flash.
I’ve seen a heron while hiking around Glenwood Lake. The lake’s shallow enough for fishing birds, and seeing one take flight gives you a pretty good idea what the flying reptiles looked like when dinosaurs were roaming around. And I had another rare sighting this past weekend while I was up in Fayette County. I was walking along a path that was once a railroad line when I heard some bluejays and crows raising a fuss. I looked to my right and saw a huge owl dodging through the trees. It landed and I was able to watch it for a few minutes.
My closest and most unexpected encounter occurred last week while I was taking a walk in Princeton City Park. A possum literally flopped down the embankment, landed in the trail and took a few steps toward me before flopping back down into the brush again.
One animal I haven’t encountered in the wild is a raccoon. I’ve got nothing against raccoons, but I’d be concerned if I saw one while wandering along a trail while I was out for a hike. Raccoons are mostly nocturnal, so they mainly operate at night. One wandering around during the day could be cause for alarm. And if it’s acting unconcerned about my presence or even friendly, I’d turn around and get some distance between me and it. A raccoon acting strangely could mean that it’s infected with rabies.
A few years ago, raccoon rabies was a real concern in this region. We would hear calls on the newsroom’s police scanner about raccoons wandering around yards. Sometimes they would be trying to reach dog or cat food left out for family pets, but the fact they were out during the day was a concern.
The problem was addressed when the United States Department of Agriculture started dropping oral rabies vaccine packets wrapped in fish paste. Raccoons would eat the packets and become vaccinated, curbing the spread of rabies. The drops were conducted around Mercer, McDowell and Monroe counties last August, and this week the USDA was starting bait drops in Southwest Virginia counties including Tazewell, Bland and Wythe counties.
Vaccine baits are dropped from low-flying airplanes and helicopters, and they can be tossed from vehicles, too, as they pass through wooded areas.
A vaccination program helps curb raccoon rabies, but making sure raccoons and the wildlife heavyweight, bears, don’t get near homes is important, too. That means do not keep dog or cat food outside to entice them. What feeds the family pet will feed them, too.
Raccoons tearing through garbage cans for dinner scraps is a classic image, so making sure trash is secure is another way to discourage unwanted visits. Trash sealed tightly in garbage cans and put out only when garbage pickups are due helps reduce visits, too. One of my mom’s trashcans, which are these newer models made of tough plastic, has a hole in its lid. It looks like a hole left by a nail or file, but it was made by a bear claw. I was wondering about bears when I was trying Bear Wallow Trail at Camp Creek State Park. I’ll see if carrying any food with me is a good idea or not.
I’ve decided already that I’m turning around if I see raccoons wandering a trail. Maybe a raccoon would ignore me, but I’ve heard that rabid raccoons can be unpredictable when rabies has infected their brains. I know treatments are available, but the best way to escape rabies is to avoid getting infected in the first place.
Reducing the chances of rabies reaching the region’s raccoons is another way to help wildlife and safeguard the public at the same time. We have to remember that COVID-19 isn’t the only disease we have to guard against these days.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
