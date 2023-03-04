Interesting court documents have been made public after Dominion Voting Systems made a motion for a summary judgement in their $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News. Reporting about what these documents revealed has been publicized by NPR,, Washington Post, The Guardian, USA Today, CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, along with other reputable news outlets. You will not find this information on Fox News.
The court subpoenaed e-mails, texts and depositions in the defamation lawsuit against Fox News, made startling revelations that top executives and popular hosts of Fox did not believe Trump’s “big lie” about a stolen election. They privately criticized Trump and his election lies while pushing his untruths to viewers for fear of losing viewership. Read some of these exerts from the court documents.
Out of the public’s eye, Rupert Murdoch wrote on Nov. 19, 2020, about Trump’s assertions, “Really crazy stuff.” On Jan. 5, 2021, Rupert Murdock, the Fox Corp. Chairman, had suggested Carlson, Ingraham and Hannity go on the network together and declare Biden the winner of the 2020 election indicating it “Would go a long way to stop the Trump myth that the election was stolen.” That never happened.
After Fox News rightfully called Arizona for Biden during the 2020 vote count, an angry Trump suggested viewers tune to Newsmax. Fixated on declining viewership, Murdoch emailed Suzanne Scott, a Fox News chief executive, telling her he didn’t “want to antagonize Trump further” and messaged “everything at stake here.” Popular host, Tucker Carlson, texted his producer, Alex Pfeiffer, that Trump is a “demonic force.” Hannity texted Carlson and Ingraham that Fox’s Arizona call “destroyed a brand that took twenty-five years to build and the damage was incalculable.” Hannity ignored the truth; Biden did win Arizona.
“Our viewers are good people and they believe (the election fraud claims),” Tucker Carlson acknowledged messaging Laura Ingraham. Privately, Fox producers, executives and hosts ridiculed the same conspiracies they promoted saying they were “completely BS,” “totally off the rails” and “mind-blowingly nuts.” Hannity messaged Ingraham, “Rudy is acting like an insane person.” Ingraham concurred, “Rudy such an Idiot.” On Nov. 5, 2020, Bret Baier, chief political anchor for Fox texted a friend: “There is NO evidence of fraud. None. Allegations-stories.
After Trump threatened Fox News ratings, Fox hosts leaned into telling viewers and Trump what they wanted to hear instead of the truth discussed privately, that the election wasn’t stolen. Bill Sammon, then-Fox Washington managing editor, privately wrote on Dec. 2, 2020, “It’s remarkable how weak ratings make…good journalists do bad things.”
Some employees were threatened for displaying truthfulness openly. Fox host Neil Cavuto was attacked by colleagues for cutting away from a press conference by White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany as she made claims of election fraud. Cavuto said he couldn’t in good countenance let her continue to make unfounded fraud claims. One Fox executive called Cavuto a brand threat. Presently, McEnany is a Fox host. Fox reporter, Jacqui Heinrich, was stunned she could be fired when she fact-checked a Trump tweet about the election and deemed it untrue. Carlson told Hannity: “Please get her fired. I’m actually shocked…it needs to stop immediately, like tonight…The stock price is down.”
A Fox spokesperson claims, “Dominion has mischaracterized the record, cherry-picked quotes and stripped key context.” Fox claims they have First Amendment rights of freedom of the press and speech.
First Amendment rights are constantly under duress because deceitful media like Fox News lack integrity and only desire to benefit themselves. What’s alarming is people return to these echo chambers to soak in showers of lies joyful in their oblivious bliss.
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.