Courage. It’s a big word to employ only seven letters.
Fearlessness is its subtext, with a side note of boldness thrown in as a synonym.
It denotes bravery in its truest form, embodying the spirit of men and women rising to a challenge and performing at a level of greatness.
I think of it as a word that holds its most weight in the truest of circumstances.
Standing tall in a fight that may be futile. Defying the odds for what one believes is right.
It’s a word that can — and should — cradle today’s holiday in a swaddling blanket of red, white and blue.
•••
Today we eat hot dogs and hamburgers cooked on the grill.
In backyards and parks and campgrounds and kitchens, we will gather with friends and family to enjoy the fellowship of a good meal and conversation.
Small talk is best when spoken between bites of corn on the cob. We’re all on the same level of nerdyness when we have melted butter dripping from our chin.
Children will likely be hyper, running around on a sugar and adrenaline high fueled by soda, Kool-Aid and an abundance of same-age cousins and friends.
I received my first stitches at a friend’s Fourth of July wiener roast.
We kids had the bright idea to play hide-and-go-seek in the dark. As the counting commenced we all took off running — me straight into a clothes line, and one piece of small metal left hanging from a disintegrated clothespin.
The Emergency Room visit was cool, at first, then the sterile needle pierced my lip.
Nothing like sutures to put a quick end to a hot-dog-and-coke rush.
I cried during the procedure, and was in no way courageous.
•••
Sparklers seemed like one of the safest options for the Fourth of July, despite the myriad of warnings posted about them from various government agencies.
Although I understood they could be a fire hazard, they appeared much less risky than the Roman candles teenagers were setting off while holding them in their hands.
This, of course, is dangerous and brings a high chance of potential injury. No one should embark on this folly.
It does not represent courage. Instead, it’s a hallmark of stupidity.
•••
Fourth of July warnings have permeated our culture from decades past to modern times.
Don’t light firecrackers while holding them.
Don’t stand too close to campfires.
Don’t eat cold food left out for hours at room temperature.
And don’t — under any circumstances — eat undercooked pork or hamburger.
Bugs can get you externally and internally, and — don’t forget — watch for snakes. They like to hang out on warm rock walls and patios.
They Fourth, it seems, brings a hodgepodge of hazards to test our skills in residential and rural backyard jungles.
But we don’t need courage to survive. Just an ounce of common sense.
•••
As daytime falls to evening, fireworks will light up our skies. A fitting tribute for a holiday that belongs to all Americans.
In the days leading up to the signing of the Declaration on July 4, 1776, John Adams wrote a letter to his wife, Abigail. In it, he proclaimed his view on how the day would be observed in the future:
“I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival. It ought to be commemorated, as the Day of Deliverance by solemn Acts of Devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.”
The men who drafted the Declaration, Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, Roger Sherman, and Robert Livingston, showed true courage in penning this document, as did the 56 members of Congress who signed it.
For 245 years we have lived under its banner of freedom.
God bless America.
And God bless those who show true courage.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
