Appreciation is always the name of the game when it comes to counting your blessings and realizing just how worse things can get in a heartbeat.
I am not sure that ever sank in more than when I was away from home, family and friends during the Christmas holidays for the first time.
Yep, I was in the middle of South Korea, but with a bunch of people experiencing the same homesickness.
Oh, we tried to make the best of it, putting up a small tree and some decorations at the dispensary (medical clinic) where we worked.
Most of us were in the same boat about being away from home for the first time at Christmas. And we were in another country, where the holiday was celebrated by many, but it’s still primarily a Buddhist country.
We were in the Army, though, and knew well ahead of time we would spend the holiday far, far from home.
In a situation like that, you are in close quarters with co-workers most of the time, so friendships develop rather quickly. However, it’s certainly not the same as family and friends you have known all of your life.
Nothing was familiar. The landscape, buildings, atmosphere, villages, people, stores, language. Not that it was bad. It was just different, and felt nothing like home.
I remember thinking about the things I was missing, so did everyone else. I always loved the Christmas Eve celebration, with a fun meal, a party of sorts, often a few presents opened, a great time to relax and socialize and eat and eat and eat.
And Christmas Day had always been filled with fun family activities, including of course another big meal, usually board games, maybe even outdoor games if weather permitted.
Just being together, relaxing, having a good time, enjoying each other’s company – things so easy to take for granted. Until you are away from home, in a strange place, with people you really barely know in most ways.
These guys I happened to end up with in the “camp” in the middle of the country were from all over the place. Paul Pickholtz, the doctor, was from Cleveland. John Paul, the medical technologist, was from Salt Lake City. Yes, he was a Mormon, and we had many fascinating conversations.
Raymond Navarro was from Miami, a funny, great guy.
Bill Mapes was the pharmacist and from Michigan, the official “decorator” since he enjoyed doing it.
He also was the one who found the decorations, stored in a back room of the pharmacy. A faded green 4-ft. artificial tree, a couple of strings of multicolored lights that took us a couple of hours to make work, a few ordinary, but still shiny, ornaments.
Everything was old, but nobody cared. We laughed about the incredible assortment of lonely soldiers who had tried to reenact a little bit of home with those same decorations in the past years.
Here we were, doing the same thing.
I have no idea how I remember those names and faces, but I do, just like it was yesterday. Our memorable yesterdays, both good and bad, cling to us like our skin, retaining much of what helps shape who we become.
We played and sang a lot of Christmas tunes, with the feeble attempt at singing usually following a shared bottle of whatever bottle of liquor someone had.
Yep. We drank. A lot.
Despite the temporary gaiety it helped bring, in the long run it only made things worse. Loneliness, homesickness have no cure. Except a trip home. But that was not to be and we knew it.
So we chanted to ourselves: It’s just another day.
No big deal. We are grown men. We are tough.
Almost everyone received a “care” package from home. Those always created a lot of excitement, but everybody tried not to show the emotions associated with them.
Plenty of sweets were always included, like my mother’s Christmas peanut butter swirls or rolls. Gosh, I had forgotten about those. What are they called? It’s strips of a peanut butter concoction with strips of a white confectionary, then rolled together. Her hands had made them, and packed them in that box. I could see every move she made, the smile on her face, the rhythm of her work, her concentration.
Would love to have some this Christmas.
Every soldier’s family, usually the mother, baked special treats. We all shared, and they were great, but really made us yearn for home even more.
But no one would say anything about yearning for home. We made the most of what we had, and we adjusted to the circumstances the best we could. That’s what soldiers do. That’s what everyone does who is determined to survive.
All the while telling ourselves as the big day drew closer: It’s just another day.
And, yes, that it could be worse. We did not have to worry about dodging bullets or sleeping in a foxhole.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at cboothe@bdtonline.com
