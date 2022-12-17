If retail forecasts are accurate, today will be one of the busiest shopping days of the year. For some, it also marks the beginning of The Panic Season.
Unlike the holiday season, The Panic does not generate glad tidings and joyous feelings. Instead, observers generally exhibit signs of anxiety, confusion and, at times, outright fear. They’re easy to spot this time of year, as they roam up and down store aisles tossing any and all potential Christmas gifts in their overflowing buggies.
Those who celebrate The Panic are often called last-minute shoppers, but that phrase is much too generic and simplistic to convey the full range of frustration and terror that can strike in the hearts of those who haven’t finished — or even started — their Christmas shopping the week before the holiday.
•••
Many who fall victim to The Panic have one characteristic in common: They believe Christmas is in December, and thus preparations and celebrations should be held during that month.
As others rush out to do holiday shopping on the day after Thanksgiving, they shake their heads and say, “Christmas is a month away. What’s the hurry?”
When December dawns and friends and family begin reporting they have “finished” or “almost finished” their holiday shopping, Panic observers still refuse to acknowledge the impending arrival of Christmas. “There’s plenty of time left,” they chant to their jolly friends, most of whom have their chores out of the way and are now baking snowman cookies and perfecting eggnog recipes.
By mid-December, however, the Santa-blocking blinders start to slip and reality intrudes. It’s apparent the entire nation has been preparing for Christmas since October. While this acknowledgment spurs some to action — also known as the Pre Panic Days — others refuse to budge, stubbornly insisting Christmas is Dec. 25 and should be celebrated at that time.
This can be a difficult time for Panic traditionalists, who may be called “Grinch,” “Scrooge” or other names by friends and family members sporting reindeer shirts and jingle-bell earrings. Many people do not understand others’ desire to celebrate Christmas for a mere week or two as opposed to three months.
And so faithful observers of The Panic realize they are the odd man or woman out in a holiday-obsessed society. The reasons are simple:
They don’t decorate in November.
They decline to watch “It’s a Wonderful Life” until after the first day of winter.
They’re unwilling to make gingerbread houses, citing unfair labor practices toward construction unions.
And, most importantly, they refuse to start shopping until the “number of days until Christmas” is listed in single digits.
•••
Unfortunately it is the naive desire to keep Christmas “simple,” combined with prolific procrastination tendencies, that can lead to the observance of The Panic Season.
While the majority of people were dutifully preparing for Christmas — so they could relax and enjoy the season — the delay by others perpetuated the occurrence of stressful, mad-crazy days just prior to the holiday.
And currently it’s in full swing.
Panic observers venturing into stores to do battle with end-of-season sale shoppers have discovered many clothing items their spouses wanted are now only available in sizes 0 and XXXLarge, all popular video game systems sold out a month ago and the season’s trendy toys are nowhere to be found.
Thus, The Panic sets in.
At this point there are only two options available: Forget sticking to a budget, pull out the credit cards and buy high-dollar items sure to please; or blindly throw items in the buggy.
Sadly, it is the predominance of Panic observers opting for the latter choice that results in figurines with grass-growing hair and candy cane striped socks under Christmas trees far and wide.
At this stage in the game it’s not about finding the perfect gift, it’s a matter of rationalizing available options.
“I’m sure our bedridden great-grandmother would love an electric saw!”
•••
But hope is on the horizon — its shine illuminating like the North Star over Bethlehem.
As we gather together this week in celebration of the true meaning of the holiday, the craziness of the season is easily vanquished amid the cozy warmth of loved ones.
Those fortunate enough to know the real significance of Christmas understand it’s not about the gifts or when one starts preparing for the holiday — be it Oct. 24 or Dec. 24. It’s about family, friends and the faith we hold dear.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
