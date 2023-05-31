A few weeks ago, word came across the Associated Press wire that the bigwig Hollywood writers were going on strike.
All I could do was roll my eyes after glancing at the story.
Why are they on strike? Honestly, I’m not sure, even after reading the AP story. But apparently it has something to do with artificial intelligence, or AI for short. It seems that the Hollywood writers are afraid that AI could be used to write television and movie scripts.
Well gosh, why not give it a try? I’m willing to bet that AI could do a better job of writing television and movie scripts than the actually Hollywood writers.
Yes. I’m being sarcastic. But given the abysmal quality of a number of television shows and movies I’ve seen in recent years, maybe it is time to try something different?
Perhaps it is just me, but the quality of television shows and movies (both big budget and small) has been on a steady decline for several years now. Perhaps it is the forced inclusion of politics and other social issues into our television shows and movies that is turning off a growing number of Americans who tune in for the simple purpose of being entertained.
But I digress. The purpose of this column is to address the growing public interest and media frenzy surrounding AI.
So here is my two cents worth on the matter. I say go ahead and let AI write a script. It can’t be any worse than what the professional Hollywood writers are doing. As long as the dreaded artificial intelligence super computer doesn’t go by the nickname of “Skynet,” then there shouldn’t be anything to worry about. Right?
OK. I threw a bone out there for the Hollywood writers — or at least for those select few responsible for the “Terminator” movies of old. Most of us of a certain age first heard of the concept of AI several decades ago by watching that particular movie franchise starring the one-time governor of California, who became famous by declaring “I’ll be back.”
Yep. If you’ve seen any of the “Terminator” movies, you know the plot involves an AI computer system codenamed Skynet that becomes self-aware, and decides that humanity is the real threat. The artificial intelligence-led machines then go to war with us humans.
Having watched all six (or was it seven?) of those movies, I can’t help but chuckle and think of Skynet every time I read another story, or see another news report online or on television, about the rise of AI.
For whatever reason, AI is certainly getting a lot of media attention nowadays. And not all of it is good.
Some of the stories are warning that AI could one day pose a threat to humanity in the real world too — not just in those fake Hollywood movies.
I don’t see AI launching nukes against us — as it did in the “Terminator” movies — but eventually super smart computers could soon start replacing humans in certain jobs, particularly those in the high-tech field. Heck, even West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is now using an AI chatbot to handle phone calls from folks after regular business hours. So in a way, a computer has already replaced a job that a human would normally do in Warner’s office. Is this a good thing or a bad thing?
Gosh there was even a hearing earlier this month in the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives about how government intervention may be needed to mitigate the risks of increasingly powerful AI systems. OK.
So I guess there are a few more people out there — other than just the Hollywood writers — who are also worried about AI, also known as the possibly evil — and potentially smarter than humans — computer that is ultimately destined to challenge humanity’s standing on the food chain.
For the record, I’m not worried about AI. At least not yet. I’m just puzzled by all of the media attention and focus it is getting nowadays.
So let me end this column with another sarcastic suggestion as it relates to the Hollywood writers strike. Why not let the dreaded AI machine everyone is worried about write a script for “Terminator” 8” (or would it be “Terminator” 9?) Perhaps the super smart computer here in the real world can up with a script that is better than the last two movies that seemingly doomed the once successful movie franchise.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph‘s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com.
