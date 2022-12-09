“I hear a plane. I know it’s him,” my mother yelped, looking up at the white church ceiling. “Arthur’s going to make it home for Christmas.”
I was surprised to see an actual tear in her eye.
“Fannie, you need to move a little closer to the front of the stage when you say that,” Aunt Bernice, my Uncle Lin’s wife, shouted from the front pew of the church.
It was the climactic scene of the Christmas play and we had been rehearsing since right after Thanksgiving. Mommy’s “husband,” Arthur, was a pilot trying to get home for Christmas in a blinding snowstorm. I was Arthur’s youngest son and all of the family were anxiously waiting for word from the airport that he had made it because the radio operator had lost contact with him. But mommy heard the plane fly over the house, just as Arthur always did when coming home.
All was good.
It was a routine Christmas story, all about the true meaning of the holiday. That is, the love of God and the miracle of Jesus’ birth, along with how peace and good will help create a happy life on earth, followed by an even happier life in heaven.
“Love God, treat people right, try to do your best all the time and pray for forgiveness when you don’t, and you’re going to heaven. It’s that simple,” many preachers at the time were fond of saying after a fiery sermon, during which, ironically, anyone would have been hard-pressed to hear much about love.
Sermons were more about retribution, the punishment part of the spiritual equation. But those last words seemed to be symbolic of wiping away all the fire and brimstone and starting afresh.
All of our Christmas plays showed the ingredients for a surefire journey to heaven, whether it was a modern-day play like the one we were doing that year, or a manger scene. The costumes and sets may change, but people, and the nature of faith, don’t.
I remember looking around the stage, trying to figure out which people followed those “simple” final words of advice and would go heaven.
Aunt Bernice smoked and had a reputation for stretching the truth with some of her wild stories. But she was a good play director at least, and that should count for something.
Dewey Ingram was a good man. He didn’t drink or smoke and I had never heard him cuss. He was always nice to everybody and had a good job. Yea, I thought, he’ll make it.
Most of the rest of them would, too, I thought.
Wait a minute, I said to myself. What am I doing? I’m judging other people, which is a sin. I may be the one who doesn’t make it to heaven. I quickly asked God for forgiveness, then felt everything was right with the world again. He knew I was just daydreaming, that I really didn’t mean anything by it. After all, I thought, God is all-powerful. He knows me better than I do, so he knows I didn’t mean anything by it. Can’t hide from that kind of power.
“Okay, that looks good,” Aunt Bernice beamed after we repeated the last scene. “I think we’re ready.”
Everybody cheered. Christmas day was Monday and we would present the play Saturday night, in only two days.
As usual, everyone was nervous that it would be a disaster, but, again as usual, it turned out fine, with the expected unintentional goofs that produced a chuckle from the packed church.
The small church maybe had 30 or so routinely for Sunday service, but the Christmas play always filled the pews.
I don’t know how many attending those plays were ever actually moved by them, as in helping someone want to know more about Jesus.
At the time, I was convinced some people in the audience may have at least made the connection of how one man’s life and death changed the world forever, and wanted to learn more about how it all happened, and why.
We all knew that if they did, they would have a deeper understanding of what love, tolerance, peace and grace mean.
And they could truly experience the spirit of Christmas.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.