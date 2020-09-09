A few weeks ago I was talking to someone who I thought was a complete stranger on the telephone.
I called her because she was selling her doublewide, and I was curious about how much she was asking for it. After a minute or two of talking, the telephone conversation went in other directions that were not related to the house. I politely listened for a while, and then asked again about the mobile home, and how much she was asking for it.
She said it wasn’t actually a doublewide, and then something odd happened. About midway into our conversation, she called me “Mr. Owens.” That struck me as a little strange, as I hadn’t mentioned my name to the caller. I didn’t know who she was and I assumed she didn’t know who I was.
I was calling on my cell phone, as opposed to a landline, and I didn’t think caller identification systems would spell out the name of a caller from a cell phone. My cell phone will show the number of who is calling me, and where they are calling from, but rarely does it display a name. Although it does identify telemarketer and spam phone calls as “spam risk” or “telemarketer” calls, which is certainly helpful. But technology is constantly evolving, so who knows? Maybe cell phones calls are now identified by name on landline caller ID systems. I just don’t know. The last time I had a landline system was when I was living in my mother’s house in McDowell County. And that was many, many years ago.
Anyhow, I asked the lady if she knew me — since she called me “Mr. Owens” — but then it didn’t appear that she knew who I was. So I thought that was a little unusual.
•••
Most of us have probably had experiences over the years that seemed a little odd or hard to explain.
Nine years ago, during a difficult period in my life while I was caring for my mother who was ill, I had a couple of strange experiences that were difficult to explain.
For a few weeks or so, I would get phone calls on my cell phone at all hours of the night, and they were always from unknown numbers. Sometimes the calls came in the middle of the night, awakening me from my sleep. I answered a couple of times out of curiosity. There was never another person on the other line, or if there was, nobody would say anything. I guess it was entirely possible that telemarketers and robocallers were to blame, but it was somewhat odd for those calls to come in at the middle of the night.
There were also a couple of occasions where electronic items such as clocks and digital thermometers displayed readings that appeared to be actual words as opposed to the time or temperature. So that was strange. I’ve shied away from digital thermometers ever since.
To this very date, I can’t really explain some of this. And I try not to dwell upon it.
I guess many of us have seen or experienced things in life that are difficult to explain.
I mention all of this because, as you have probably already noticed, area stores are rolling out their Halloween costumes and decorations. So pandemic or not, that spooky calendar date is still apparently a go.
Considering all of the headaches that the year 2020 have brought us so far, you have to wonder if it is really a good idea to go all in on Halloween this year. The thing that stands out to me is how early retailers started rolling out all of the Halloween costumes, candy and decorations this year. I started seeing all of this in mid-August. That’s the earliest I can recall for a retail roll-out of Halloween.
Maybe the early Halloween push this year will provide a distraction from the pandemic doldrums. Some stores now have both Halloween and Christmas decorations out together.
Of course, it’s hard to predict right now where we will be in October in terms of the pandemic. Maybe it will be winding down. Maybe it will be over. Or maybe we will be in the middle of yet another surge in new cases. After all, with schools and colleges back in session, there is an increased likelihood of new clusters developing.
Going back to the original starting point of this column, I’m not for sure how that lady knew my name. I also don’t know why I got all of those strange phone calls in the middle of the night nine years ago. But I do know that Halloween is in the air, or at the very least, on full display at area retailers. And how ironic is it that we are looking at Halloween costumes while wearing masks?
If nothing else, seeing all of the costumes, candy and spooky decorations provides a sense of normalcy. And that’s something we all long for in the year 2020.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
