During the transition earlier this month from the Northam administration to the Youngkin administration, an important piece of news was confirmed for the greater Southwest Virginia region.
It was announced that an agreement had been reached to construct the $207 million Route 460/121 Poplar Creek “Phase B” project in Buchanan County, which constitutes the final two miles of the “Corridor Q” development near Grundy.
This is the final phase of a longstanding highway project that extends 127.5 miles in Virginia from the Kentucky state line near Breaks Interstate Park to Interstate 81 near Christiansburg.
The first mile of new Corridor Q construction in Buchanan County, located at the Virginia and Kentucky state line, opened to traffic during the fall of 2020.
By 2023, the Virginia Department of Transportation anticipates that motorists will be driving eight additional miles of Corridor Q from near the Virginia state line to the Southern Gap area in Grundy (Route 744). Paving projects for that section of the development got underway in late 2021.
Corridor Q will also connect with the Coalfields Expressway project in Grundy when that part of the highway from West Virginia is finished in the future.
The Poplar Creek “Phase B” development is an important initiative for Southwest Virginia, and Buchanan County in particular.
When completed, it will provide improved transportation for area residents while also opening up the deep south counties to increased economic activity. It will also help in reducing travel times between the Southwest Virginia communities and neighboring Kentucky.
We are glad to hear that this long-planned infrastructure improvement project is moving another important step closer toward completion.
In order for a region to grow and attract new business growth, modern roadways and related infrastructure are a necessity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.