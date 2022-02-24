Sports arenas are among the chief places where Americans come together and socialize, so they are one of the most important places to be found in many communities. A good example is Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield, a facility which serves as the football stadium for Bluefield and Graham High Schools, Bluefield University and Bluefield State College. Mitchell Stadium is the area’s only stadium that offers artificial turf, so soccer, baseball and softball teams use it as well.
Mitchell Stadium is well known throughout southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia, and it’s even earned a distinctive place on the national stage. On Nov. 4, 2019, it won the title of America’s Best High School Football Stadium after receiving more than two million votes on the USA Today website.
By the time the contest’s final round was over, Mitchell Stadium had received 2,149,143 votes. Its closest competitor, R.R. Jones Stadium in El Paso, Texas, had 1,515,558 votes. There were a total of 3,664,701 votes cast during the final round, according to the USA Today website.
Naturally, maintaining and improving Mitchell Stadium is important to the region. Officials with the City of Bluefield, the Town of Bluefield, Va., Bluefield State College, Bluefield University and Mercer County Schools recently met to discuss collective plans for the facility. The focus is to make the facility work economically for the city and the town while giving the athletes who use it the best experience possible.
Upgrades being planned include a new sound system, new lighting and improving the stadium’s locker rooms. Of course, the improvements will cost a lot of money. The high schools and institutions of higher learning that use the stadium pay a yearly fee. The City of Bluefield owns the stadium, and most of that money goes into maintaining the huge parking lot and into a fund to replace the turf.
It’s good to see everyone who has a stake in Mitchell Stadium’s future come together so the landmark facility can be improved and made into an even greater asset for the region. Nearby Bowen Field is getting attention as well. Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson has said that Major League Baseball has envisioned a $2.5 million to $3 million investment for the baseball field. The ultimate goal is to have “a great sports complex” on Stadium Drive with possible practice fields, tennis courts and pickle ball courts, he said.
These plans could create a major economic asset for the region where West Virginia and Virginia meet. The cost of doing it is too great for one entity, but the fact that municipalities, schools, a college and a university are coming together to plan for the future and look for options to finance it is encouraging. With this sort of cooperation, great things that will benefit student athletes and the public can happen.
Greg Jordan
