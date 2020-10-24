All of this talk about elections and debates and such reminds a country boy that soon it will be time to kill hogs. That is, if the climate change which had the temperature up to about 78 degrees in late October doesn’t spoil things. Nothing like a warm day to taint the meat and we are surely having an unusual number of hot goings-on these days.
We are here in Four Seasons Country, anyway. Out where our daughter and son-in-law live in faraway Montana, the porkers must be running as scared as a die-hard Democrat in an unbroken sea of Republicans. Their winter weather advisories are coming thick and fast out there with daily high temperatures in the 20s and several inches of snow already on the ground.
Meanwhile, the name-calling in this election year has many people warm under their fancy collars and just plain upset. Some of them get so aggravated they simply get right up out of their chairs and walk off from the people talking to them without so much as a by-your-leave. I guess they will not stop until they find someone who will agree with them no matter what they say. It is just that way with some folks – they really love the sound of their own voices and invite you and me to listen until they get tired.
In fact, we have had so many windy words blown across the land lately that yet another time-honored tradition has gone almost unnoticed – the 2020 World Series is being played. Just yesterday, I met a group of five adults in the same place who were talking and not about politics. Not a one of them could tell me when the Series was starting even though two games had already been played.
All may not be lost, though. Right around the corner from this assembly was a lone individual who not only knew the series was in full swing but was absolutely certain the Dodgers and Rays were playing in it. He was not certain about the scores but at least he had the teams right.
At our house, we have not watched any of the series games and missed most of the playoff ones, too. Adding up the birthdays will do that. We see the sun set and sometimes not a lot after but we do usually manage to be up and about a long time before it comes calling again. It’s comforting to have similar habits.
Not all couples are that way, which reminds me of another political story. Back in 1973, the one day that I missed Marjorie Charlton’s English class over at Bluefield State College (with her blessing) was to go down to Tazewell High School to a regional education meeting at which the great Appalachian writer and Greenup, Kentucky native, Jesse Stuart, was scheduled to speak.
He was talking about his parents, Mitchell Stuart and Martha (Hilton) Stuart. He noted, “My father’s family was Republican, with feudists, killers, drinkers, country preachers and fine soldiers in the group. On my mother’s side were the Democrats, country school teachers, rebels and moonshiners.”
Anyway, Mitch Stuart was loyal to the party of Lincoln. Martha, in that generation of women who had finally earned the right to vote, was a faithful Democrat. When Mitch voted for winning Republican Warren G. Harding, she cast her ballot for Democrat James M. Cox. Now, it was not as easy for her to vote back in 1920 but it had nothing to do with rights.
It was all about transportation. The Stuarts lived up in the mountains, far from town and made those rare trips off the farm in a horse and buggy. Election days were always important times and festive, so naturally everyone wanted to take part. But Mitch Stuart – there was a man who refused to give in on his politics. On election days, including the first time his wife was allowed to vote, he took the buggy around through the hills and neighboring farms and rounded up any Republicans – women or men – who did not have a ride and carried them to the polling places. Not his own wife, though. No, Mrs. Stuart had to walk to town to vote.
Jesse Stuart said, “That was the only day of the year they had real problems. Everybody else rode to the polls and my mother had to walk. My parents were married for 49 years, loved each other whether they always liked each other or not and made a good marriage even though they didn’t always get along.”
Mr. Stuart had things his way for years but his wife walked to vote and win for Franklin Roosevelt four times. No matter how bad things may seem we must have faith they will eventually work out. And when it cools down enough, we shall return to the serious business of getting ready to fill the smokehouse.
— Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
