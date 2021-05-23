Now that the city of Bluefield is petitioning the West Virginia Department of Highways for a controlled access off the Interstate 77 northbound ramp at Exit 1, a long-planned development project for the area is moving another important step closer to fruition.
The Bluefield Board of Directors approved the request last week, which is being forwarded to both the DOH and the federal government for review. As part of the controlled access, the exit ramp will change as it enters John Nash Boulevard and provide better access to the land across the road that is being developed by the city, according to Bluefield Economic Development Director Jim Spencer.
The controlled access exit will allow motorists taking the northbound exit to have quicker, safer and easier access to the area that is being developed.
“Straight across from that entrance (from Exit 1) onto John Nash will be the entrance (to the development),” Spencer told the city board last week, adding that this has been part of the overall plan regarding that property since the beginning. “That is considered controlled access.”
The city owns more than 80 acres of land at Exit 1, near the headquarters of the Bluefield Area Transit. The city board began the process of developing that land for commercial use several years ago, and is now fast-tracking that effort.
The more than $2 million project is being funded by a federal $1 million Economic Development Administration grant and matching funds from local foundations. Although the city owns more than 80 acres of land at the site, it is believed that only about 12 to 15 acres is developable. The property in question also has been designated as a federal opportunity zone, which will help with attracting private investments in the area.
The sooner work on the controlled access to the development site can begin the better.
There are approximately 31,000 vehicles a day that pass by Exit 1. But until the area is developed, and a new business or businesses are up and operational, motorists currently have little incentive to exit the interstate corridor near Bluefield.
With hope, that will be changing in the near future as efforts to develop Exit 1 kick into high gear.
We encourage the city to proceed with haste on this all-important project.
