I guess what they said about inflation is true.
The price of just about everything is higher nowadays. Food, everyday essentials, home supplies and even building materials — it’s all more expensive now.
I guess we can all thank our elected leaders in Washington for this.
A few weeks ago, I had to buy a new hot water heater. I had hoped to delay this particular purchase, but after two days of cold water showers, it was time for action.
A cold shower will certainly wake you up, but it is no way to start your morning.
The last time I bought a hot water heater, I paid about $299 for it. This time it cost me $430. Inflation I’m told.
The same thing with lumber, food, meat and even electronics.
I guess we should have seen this coming. Big government, after all, was paying folks to stay at home and to not work. And once all of those $1,400 stimulus checks started rolling out prices also started going up.
A few weeks ago, I bought groceries at a local big box store and ended up paying $76. That’s the most I’ve ever paid for groceries in a long, long time.
I was in North Carolina last month, and while at a local department store there, I decided to check out the dress clothes section for men. But once again I experienced a severe case of sticker shock — $80 dress pants. Yikes! I quickly left the store wondering if I would be buying any new dress shirts or dress pants anytime again in the near future.
Everywhere I go, people say inflation is to blame. And they aren’t happy about it. Many blame our leaders in Washington for this latest crisis.
•••
I, like a lot of other people, enjoy finding a good bargain.
I guess that’s part of the appeal of a dollar store. Normally you can find just about anything that you are looking for at a dollar store, and the price is normally — well — just a dollar. And so far inflation hasn’t changed that price. But perhaps the day will arrive when the dollar store becomes the two dollar store? Who knows? You may even need a digital vaccine passport to enter it.
A few years ago, I stocked up on brand new lamps that were being sold at a dirt cheap price (I’m talking $4 and $5 a lamp) at a local home improvement warehouse. Some of those lamps I bought back then are still in use today. I think I even have two left that are waiting to be deployed if one of the older lamps stops working.
It was a fantastic find.
The point I’m trying to make here is that it is quite difficult to find dirt-cheap deals like that nowadays, and certainly not with inflation kicking in.
Will prices go down again? I hope so, but it may be a while.
Then you have gas prices that are still quite high. All it took was one pipeline being shutdown for a couple of days by hackers to cause widespread panic and gas shortages across the East Coast.
Gosh, I wonder what will happen when our leaders in Washington start phasing out more pipelines in support of a green energy agenda?
I bet that will cause inflation to climb even further.
I know that we live in a strange world right now, but I don’t see how inflation can be viewed as a political advantage by any politician. Are they going to brag on the campaign trail about how they caused prices to increase on everything from groceries to gas?
Of course, I’ve heard a lot of politicians say some really strange things over the years, so I guess anything is possible. But taking credit for inflation doesn’t seem like a winning campaign strategy to me.
Oh well. Before someone decides to send me an angry email, let me say that I’m doing my part to advance green energy.
I have solar lights all over the front and back yard, and I use a real mower that is environmentally friendly — no gas, oil or fumes — to cut the lawn.
So I’m doing my part. But that doesn’t mean I can’t complain about it.
Inflation isn’t a good thing. The higher prices go the greater the impact upon consumers.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
