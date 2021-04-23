Now that an $8 million contract has been awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways, work can begin on the long-awaited Grant Street Bridge replacement project in Bluefield.
Brayman Construction Corporation was the low bidder for the project with a bid of $8,097,117.21. The DOH says the new bridge will be 330 feet long with an estimated completion date of April 2022.
“This bridge is essential for the citizens of Bluefield to get to commerce and health care,” West Virginia Secretary of Transportation Byrd White said during the contract approval announcement last week. “We are pleased to be working with our governor, the city of Bluefield and the railroad to create a safe solution for the people who rely on this bridge.”
It has taken a long time to get to this point, but the project finally has a green light for the start of construction.
In October 2020, Gov. Jim Justice announced $10.5 million in federal, state, and local funding to replace the existing bridge, which was declared structurally deficient and ordered closed in 2019. That decision created an inconvenience for families in the area who were dependent upon the bridge, including the North Side and East End communities.
Highways officials were later able to reach an agreement between Norfolk Southern Corporation and the city of Bluefield, who shared joint ownership of the bridge at the time.
Under the agreement, Norfolk Southern relinquished ownership of the bridge to the city of Bluefield and agreed to give city officials $500,000 as local match funding for the new bridge construction. The West Virginia Division of Highways announced it would manage the project, with $8 million in funding from the Federal Highway Administration and $2 million in funding from state sources.
Now, finally, construction can begin.
It’s been nearly two years since this vital link was closed to the public. So the sooner a new bridge can be built the better for those citizens who have been negatively impacted by the closure of the existing structure.
We hope to see work starting soon.
