Why fund the Coalfields Expressway before the King Coal Highway?
The following remarks should be prefaced with the statement that along with being an enthusiastic American and West Virginian, I love Mercer County and am a lifetime Bluefield resident. This statement is required because the comments that follow will appear to evidence this loyalty to Bluefield and Mercer County, however I believe they establish the lack of logic for advancing the construction of the Coalfield Expressway prior to the King Coal Highway.
During George W. Bush’s administration, the Secretary of Transportation Mary Peters referred to the King Coal Highway as “a highway of national and regional significance.” She also said, “We have to build this highway.”
I don’t have quotes from her regarding reasoning, but I would speculate that she felt that the coal fields would be opened to commerce by a highway that moved toward major markets and destination points, like Charlotte, and coastal points to the South through Bluefield and I-77 and Lexington and Cincinnati to the north via Huntington and I-64. In comparison, the Coalfields Expressway goes from Beckley to Grundy, Va., and it appears the best route from the Coalfields Expressway to markets and destinations is where it will intersect with the King Coal Highway.
I personally believe there is value to both roads and would like both to be constructed, however recent funding heavily weighted toward the Coalfields Expressway causes one to ask why? Why defy the logic stated above? Why proceed on a path adverse to the advice to the highest-ranking administration official in the country?
Much of the recent construction on the King Coal Highway has been delayed, like the “bridge to nowhere” constructed in Bluefield 20 years ago that to date doesn’t have a completed road to it, or the section around Mingo Central High School that mostly serves the school, and one would assume was constructed with influence from the late “Buck Harless.”
The Coalfield Expressway is on fast track and recently has received an additional $200 million of funding. That will take it close to Welch.
Could it be that rather than logic, the priority of funding comes from the fact that many high-placed elected and appointed officials in charge over the years claim residence in the Beckley area? (Senator Byrd, Congressman Rahall, Governor Justice, R-Lewisburg, but originally from Beckley, Transportation Secretary Byrd (White) and the head of the Coalfields Expressway Authority, former State Senator (Richard) Browning, D-Wyoming. Could it be that if the King Coal Highway is completed some traffic may bypass the capitol city of Charleston?
I certainly hope this is not the reason for this funding disparity, however in the political world, sometimes perception is reality!
I love Mercer County and Bluefield. I expect others to love their home also. As an elected official, I want logical, reasonable, spending of highway dollars where the most good can be accomplished. In my opinion logic as well as former U.S. Secretary of Transportation say that means more dollars toward the King Coal Highway.
Marty Gearheart
Member, West Virginia House of Delegates 27th District
Bluefield
