West Virginia voters will have plenty of decisions to make come Nov. 8, including a growing number of constitutional amendments that have been added to the Mountain State’s ballot.
For those who are keeping track, we are now up to four constitutional amendments that will be on the November ballot.
One of the four amendments in question has already generated a lot of media attention.
The Property Tax Modernization Amendment, listed on the ballot as Amendment No. 2, would “amend the State Constitution by providing the Legislature with authority to exempt tangible machinery and equipment personal property directly used in business activity and tangible inventory personal property directly used in business activity and personal property tax on motor vehicles from ad valorem property taxation by general law.”
Lawmakers say if the amendment is passed by voters and legislators pass a bill to eliminate the taxes, which currently fund county services and help fund schools, revenue lost from the equipment and inventory and personal property taxes (vehicles) will be reimbursed to counties, plus at least $1 million more. The Senate plan is to use surplus state funds, $600 million in revenue (Gross Domestic Product) growth for fiscal year 2021-22 and projected to be at least that amount next year, to accomplish that. The reimbursement plan would cost $558 million a year.
The plan also includes a provision that the reimbursement money would be built into the state budget reach year going forward so counties would be not lose any funding.
The other three amendments haven’t received as much media attention, but are nevertheless important.
Amendment No. 4 is called the Education Accountability Amendment and relates to the clarification “that the rules and policies promulgated by the State Board of Education, are subject to legislative review, approval, amendment, or rejection.”
This amendment, if passed, would specifically give legislators approval power over decisions made by the West Virginia Board of Education on rules and policies that ultimately filter down to the classroom level.
“Under its supervisory duties, the West Virginia Board of Education may promulgate rules or policies which shall be submitted to the Legislature for its review and approval, amendment, or rejection, in whole or in part, in the manner prescribed by general law,” the amendment reads.
Education has become a growing topic of concern for some parents in recent years. In neighboring Virginia, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin made education the focal point of his successful 2021 gubernatorial campaign.
Another amendment added to the Nov. 8 ballot seeks to clarify the judiciary’s role in impeachment proceedings on the state level.
According to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, the purpose of Amendment No. 1 is to clarify that “courts have no authority or jurisdiction to intercede or intervene in or interfere with impeachment proceedings of the House of Delegates or the Senate; and specifying that a judgment rendered by the Senate following an impeachment trial is not reviewable by any court of this state.”
In other words, if a state official is impeached by lawmakers, the state judicial system would have no authority to intervene.
The amendment makes it clear impeachment proceedings are under the sole jurisdiction of the House of Delegates or the Senate and each body conducts the impeachment trial and conviction requires two-thirds of the elected members.
“No court of this state has any authority or jurisdiction, by writ or otherwise, to intercede or intervene in, or interfere with, any impeachment proceedings of the House of Delegates or the Senate conducted hereunder; nor is any judgment rendered by the Senate following a trial of impeachment reviewable by any court of this state,” the amendment says.
The incorporation of churches or religious denominations is also on the ballot as Amendment No. 3.
Voters will decide if that incorporation is permitted to be authorized for a house of worship.
According to the National Center for Life and Liberty, incorporation of a church has several advantages, including protecting individual members of the church from personal liability related to negligent actions of other members and making it easier for churches to conduct business deals as well as take out loans and own and transfer property.
All four amendments are of particular importance. It is our hope that Mountain State voters will educate themselves in advance of the four constitutional questions and come prepared to the polls on Nov. 8.
