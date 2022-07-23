Recent commentaries in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph illustrate columnists’ inability to depart from their partisan rants when making legitimate but one-sided arguments.
On July 13, Emilie Kao from The Heritage Foundation wrote a fact-filled article concerning “cancel culture.” The writer correctly shows bad behavior from Democrats pertaining to abortion, protests, and political speech. We also shouldn’t forget the murders, bombings, and vandalism against abortion providers committed for years by pro-lifers. Violence relating to abortion thrives in both camps. Kao wrote, “Despite the danger that cancel culture poses to our political discourse and the functioning of society, few in power are doing anything to stop it.” Understand Congressional leaders “in power,” lacking proof to prove fraud in our election, still voted not to accept the Electoral vote for the 2020 election that could have “canceled” our democracy. Cancel culture is not a one-sided bad behavior.
On July 12, columnist Smokey Shott wrote a partisan article explaining his view why young Americans lack appreciation for our country. He quotes many cultural transgressions of Democrats expressed by a Harvard grad, Julie Hartman, but refuses to mention any conservative missteps. Hartman said donations to the Black Lives Matter organization were misappropriated is one reason our younger generation went astray. Why not mention Steve Bannon stealing money from private donations for building the wall at our southern border? Or mention when charged with the crime, our former president gave Bannon a pardon on his last day in office. Not all of Hartman’s examples were incorrect, but our younger generation witness bad behavior other than from Democrats. Read on.
Hartman said, “The people who excoriate religion live in a society where their freedoms are based on the Bible.” True but she didn’t mention how our youth, now young adults, suffered harm by sexual abusers in the Catholic Church and the cover-ups by dioceses across the U.S. Or report a Guidepost article mentioning young Americans were marginalized by Southern Baptists’ mishandling allegations of sexual abuse and ignoring victims while church leaders hid a secret list of abusers. Contemplate the thousands of lawsuits that were settled against the Boy Scouts of America for child sexual abuse by trusted adults. Stunningly, Bluefield Daily Telegraph Features Editor Kassidy Brown wrote she had never known a time without active shooter drills as part of her school regimen. Could these behaviors cause our young to harbor discontent of America?
Columnists Kao and Shott appear to believe without Democrats, the world would be perfect. Has either watched a single hearing presented by the Jan. 6 Select Committee investigating the crimes perpetrated by Trump and those around him to end our democracy? Crimes that should cause every American to question our democracy’s safety. Read these truths from the Select Committee’s seventh hearing.
On Dec. 14, 2020, the Electoral College met and certified the results of the election. From the Senate floor on Dec. 15, 2020, Senate leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged Trump’s defeat and congratulated Joe Biden. President Trump and his legal teams lost 60 of 61 lawsuits challenging the results of the presidential election. The Select Committee established that those around Trump — the DOJ, White House advisors, legal counsel, and campaign representatives told Trump he had lost a fair election.
Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia, WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnaney, Presidential Advisor Ivanka Trump, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere, Trump Campaign Senior Advisor Jason Miller and Deputy Campaign Manager Justin Clark, A.G. Bill Barr, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and Eric Herschmann — all Republicans testified under oath that they attempted to convince Trump he had lost and should concede.
Trump refused to hear the truth and turned to the “crazies” — a reference to others that promoted outlandish fraud conspiracies, unlike those that accepted the courts’ rulings and reality. Lawyers Rudi Giuliani and Sidney Powell, and Qanon supporter Mike Flynn were three influential voices the president listened to about voting conspiracies. In a heated meeting, Pat Cipollone asked Powell to “put up or shut up” regarding evidence of fraud. Powell had no proof but suggested that the judges were corrupt. Herschmann responded, “Everyone? Even the ones we appointed?” The “crazies” wanted the DOJ to seize state voting machines, an illegal idea. Herschmann testified, “What they were proposing, I thought, was nuts.”
In her opening statement before the hearing, Republican Liz Cheney said Donald Trump had access to more truthful information about his lost election than anyone but chose not to listen. “President Trump is a 76-year-old man. He is not an impressionable child … he is responsible for his own actions and his own choices.”
Many Republicans refuse the facts, still support Trump, and run their campaigns on voter fraud lies. Some Republican Congressional members practice their own form of “cancel culture.” Despite abuses many of our younger generation endure, young Americans should participate in American democracy.
Look to leaders of integrity. There are good leaders among us, many are our youth yet to be discovered.
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield, Va.
