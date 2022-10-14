Many people can develop a deep attachment to cats, and others to dogs, and some to both as well as to other animals.
I am basically a dog person and it is easy to become bonded. My dogs become part of the family and I can’t imagine leaving one outside or, heaven forbid, tied up.
My kids also have a love of animals, particularly dogs, but really all animals.
My oldest son Chris and I went to see a movie when he was only about 5 years old. I think it was The Neverending Story, but there was a scene in the move when a horse disappeared and was thought dead.
Chris became visibly upset and even after he learned the horse had not really died, he still was not happy that he had even experienced the impact of thinking the horse was dead.
He took the initial loss of the horse very personally. At 5 years old, he had developed a connection to animals that, of course, he still has to this day.
For me, the movie was Old Yeller. Although it was a children’s movie, I was devastated by it. It was the saddest thing I have ever seen.
Even now, if I think an animal may die or even be hurt in a movie, I won’t watch it.
I remember someone telling me when I was a kid that losing pets is somehow supposed to prepare you for losing loved ones. I assume whoever told me that meant it was a matter of experiencing grief as a way to help prepare you for “real” grief.
But as I got older and did experience the loss of loved ones I discovered that, no, it didn’t help at all. In fact, the intensity of seeing an animal die, especially if is my own dog, was greater than ever.
That grief is real and profound.
I am convinced that losing a pet may very well have triggered my mother’s development of Alzheimer’s.
For many years, she had not been very interested in pets. Oh, she tolerated my love of dogs when i would drag a stray home, but for her they held no interest, mainly because of the time involved in caring for them.
But later in life she got a cat. I don’t even remember where the cat came from, maybe somebody gave the little boy to her.
The cat was brown and had rather long hair. She named him Blue Boy, after a print of Thomas Gainsborough’s “Blue Boy” she had hanging somewhere in the house. I have no idea what the connection was with the cat, and I always forgot to ask.
Blue Boy was a precocious little rascal ... smart and sneaky.
He didn’t like Aunt Ebb at all, probably sensing she was a dog person and never had much of a fondness for cats.
Aunt Ebb would be sitting on the couch and Blue Boy would sneak up, jump on the back of the couch and swat her head.
Aunt Ebb would yelp and try to swat him with her hand, kind of half-heartedly because she knew my mother would be upset if she actually hit him.
It was like that with about every visit. Blue Boy would find some way to sneak up on her and swat her, or jump up on her lap, which Aunt Ebb hated, and quickly jump off, a clear attempt to annoy her.
My mother loved that cat and talked about him like he was her child. Well, i guess he was. Blue Boy was great company for her and they seemed to have an uncanny connection, with him seeming to understand what she was saying.
Blue Boy developed some health issues, but he was getting quite old and those things are expected.
One day, I got a call from my mother. She had to have Blue Boy put to sleep and was there with him when it happened.
She could barely talk and the pain in her voice was excruciating to hear.
Although I tried to offer words of comfort, I don’t think she heard a word I said. The family had experienced traumatic losses when loved ones died, but I had never seen my mother so sad and upset.
Blue Boy had indeed become a close family member, as close to her as a human could be.
She grieved for quite a while, and I just don’t think she ever recovered from the grief. She experienced other losses during the time following Blue Boy’s death, but in hindsight the signs of Alzheimer’s were already there.
At first, they were just written off as “getting older” and the memory is going. But it eventually became clear it was more than just natural aging.
Maybe the death of Blue Boy had nothing to with it. We’ll never know.
But I do know the grief she felt was nothing like I had seen before in her reactions to losses.
And I’ve often wondered why so many of us have the potential for having such deep connections with animals. What is in us that makes that happen?
As with most things, of course, it does have biblical roots. Animals were revered by God and were necessary for survival. They still are.
It was no coincidence that Noah filled the ark with them.
And if Blue Boy has a soul, he and my mother are reunited, and happy as can be.
