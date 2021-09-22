Elected officials across the country are debating solutions to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Community Health Centers (CHCs) are key to ensuring everyone can access affordable, quality healthcare, during and beyond the pandemic. They are locally run yet part of a national network serving almost 30 million people nation-wide. They save American taxpayers $24 billion a year in health care costs by preventing and managing chronic diseases. CHCs are not ordinary medical clinics; they are also problem-solvers who reach beyond the exam room to care for the whole person by providing access to necessities like food and housing resources. Community Health Centers care for everyone, regardless of insurance status. As unemployment rises and more Americans lose their employee-sponsored health care, Community Health Centers will be the key to keeping America healthy.
Southwest Virginia Community Health Center consists of a group of non-profit Community Healthcare Centers, Migrant Health Network, Integrative Behavioral Healthcare Program, Substance Abuse Recovery Program and Southwest Virginia Regional Dental Center. SVCHS was established to improve access to healthcare services by providing comprehensive, patient centered care to the communities we serve.
Community Health Centers are not just healers, we are innovators who look beyond medical charts to address the factors that may cause poor health, such as poverty, homelessness, substance use, mental illness, lack of nutrition, and unemployment. We are a critical piece of the health care systems and collaborate with hospitals, local and state governments, social, health and business organizations to improve health outcome for people who are medically vulnerable. We have pivoted to serving our communities through telehealth, drive through COVID-19 testing, and still ensuring our patients can access basic necessities like food and housing resources.
In order to survive and thrive well beyond the pandemic, Congress must pass emergency and long-term funding for Community Health Centers. As part of National Health Center Week 2021 (August 8 – 14), we invite you to support a Community Health Center in your neighborhood and celebrate their mission and accomplishments.
Bryan Haynes, CEO of Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems
Saltville, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.