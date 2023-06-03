As a long-time businessman, I think, typically government operates best when it is run like a business. You cannot run a business if you are not working to save as much money as you can.
State leaders work hard to allocate limited resources to what seems like infinite needs. That is why we must save every penny we can, when we can.
Part of the reason I supported Senate Bill 476 and why legislators throughout the state did as well is that Senate Bill 476 removed caps on the Medicaid managed care system in the state.
Before the law was passed, only three companies could offer Medicaid services in West Virginia. That means West Virginians receiving Medicaid only had three companies to select from. This lack of competition drove up costs and limited choices for those participating in the program.
The free market shows us that competition works to drive down costs and will improve the quality of service.
This is as true in the Medicaid managed care system as it is anywhere else.
This legislation will save the state millions of dollars. Those are dollars that can now be allocated toward other projects.
Medicaid is a huge program in the state. More than 600,000 people are in the system. Medicaid covers more than half of the children in the state.
Although West Virginia Medicaid covers so many people, the health outcomes for these individuals were not good. West Virginians on Medicaid are less healthy than those who receive the same service in other states.
We were paying millions of taxpayer dollars for worse results than what they were getting in other states.
On top of that, the workforce participation rate for able-bodied, working-age people on Medicaid in West Virginia was lower than in other states.
That is unacceptable for me and for the other legislators who supported this bill. So, we decided to step in and make changes.
Now, West Virginians can get Medicaid coverage from any insurance company that provides Medicaid if that company applies to the state to provide the service.
This move will not only drive down costs, but it will also improve the health care outcomes for participants. Saving the state taxpayers money is one of my top priorities, however, I am also genuinely concerned about the health and wellness of my fellow West Virginians.
Having increased competition will mean more West Virginians on Medicaid will have choices as to what provider they can go to for care. Before SB 476 passed, government officials were telling people on Medicaid who they could receive care from. That is not the way it should be working, and it’s not the way it works now.
Since the passage of this law, doctors and patients will now make that crucial decision. They will decide who provides the care. This is going to be a game changer for those on Medicaid and I know for certain that we will see healthier participants as the benefits of this law come to fruition.
Now that the bill has been passed and it has become law, we should turn our attention to raising the public’s awareness about the importance of this legislation. It is a law that will save the state millions of dollars that can be utilized in other areas.
It is a law that will improve the health of the thousands of people on Medicaid. And it is a law that I am proud to have supported.
Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, is a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates and currently serves as Majority Whip in the GOP-controlled legislature. He represent Mercer County.
in the 37th Delegate District.
