When I was getting ready for work the afternoon of July 17, Assistant Managing Editor Charles Owens called and asked if I could stop by the Mercer County Health Department and get a story about the drive-through testing being offered there. Of course, I said I’d start my day there – I had the evening shift – and get what was needed for a story.
Like so many of our recent days, the weather was hot and too humid for any outdoor activity, but health personnel were outside in masks and sterile gowns. Years ago I had to put on a cartoon animal suit called Earl the Squirrel when I volunteered for a children’s wood festival, so I know what it’s like to sweat in an enclosed space you have to carry around. I probably lost two or three pounds that day.
The testing was going pretty smoothly. People would arrive, drive through the route marked out in the parking lot, give personnel their information, then drive around and get tested. I’d say the whole process took about five minutes. I was invited more than once to get tested, too, so I decided to do it. My work takes me out in public, and there was always a chance I had been exposed to the virus despite wearing a mask and keeping my distance.
I returned to my car, drove through, supplied my information and got tested. A sterile swab was carefully inserted further than I thought possible down my left nostril. There was an unpleasant tickle, and then it was done. It reminded me of water shooting up my nose, but the sensation didn’t last long. Compared to catching the virus, it was nothing.
This was the same week when more businesses like Walmart and Sam’s Club were announcing that all customers would have to wear masks. I’m not going to go into the debate about whether masks are really effective, but I’d rather wear it and not need it than the other way around. The idea is to protect other people if I’m carrying the virus around.
When I think about the headaches we’re enduring now, I recall the sacrifices everyone was asked to make during World War II. Just about every last person in the country was touched by the war. For example, my mom remembers when air raid wardens would go through our coal communities to make sure every household was following the blackout orders. There were real fears that Germany’s air force, the Luftwaffe, would find a way to cross the Atlantic Ocean and bomb America. To circumvent such an attack, every home and business had to either keep all their lights off or cover all doors and windows. Enforcement was pretty strict, mom said.
Mom and all my aunts and uncles even had, just like soldiers and Marines, their own dog tags. Each tag listed the child’s name, the names of their parents and other information. The tags were distributed to make reuniting children and parents easier if the Luftwaffe bombed their communities.
Americans were also asked to endure gasoline rationing, the rationing of staples such as sugar and bread, to forego vacations and endure the stress of having loved ones away for years. Dad told me how families would put blue stars on their homes to represent each family member in military service. Gold stars represented loved ones who had made the ultimate sacrifice. Well, he remembered one house in his neighborhood that had five gold stars on it.
Maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, staying out of crowds and wearing masks while shopping are headaches, but I ask myself if taking those precautions are really that much to ask. I went for months without seeing mom and other members of my family, but that was nothing compared to knowing your loved ones were in a war zone. And nothing compared to knowing someone in your family is working in health care right now.
When I remember my family’s stories about the Great Depression and World War II, our difficult times don’t seem insurmountable. Maybe some day I’ll be the old codger telling a great-nephew or niece not to whine. I remember when everyone had to wear masks if they wanted to go shopping! And I remember when video games were in black and white! I don’t want to hear about your game box catching a virus!
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
