For over 25 years, we have watched the scourge of opioid addiction tear a swathe of destruction through our beloved West Virginia. Our communities and even our Appalachian culture have been crippled under the weight of a crisis so massive, that many can barely stand. Fueled by corporate greed, we have been forced to watch as our neighbors, our friends and our family members turn into strangers because of the substance use disorder they suffer from. And often, like here in my home of Mercer County, we have even had to watch them die in record numbers.
I can’t help but wonder how things would have been different if the companies who profited the most did not push so hard for prescriptions to be written. In 2018, West Virginia providers wrote 70 prescriptions for every 100 residents in the state. That is the highest of any state in the nation. And while it may be easy to blame doctors for writing these deadly scripts or pharmacists for filling them, it was the companies that pushed these pills into the lives of each community.
One of the reasons so many prescriptions have been written in West Virginia is because of Purdue Pharma’s and another lesser-known firm McKinsey & Company’s push to increase profits. This push for more money was made as thousands of people died around the nation from drug overdoses.
While many know the stories through docu-dramas such as “Dopesick” on your local streaming service, in real life the unlawful practices of Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family, McKinsey & Company has flown under the radar even though they recently settled for damages with 47 states to the tune of $573 million for their role in the opioid epidemic.
For background; a few years ago, the FDA informed Purdue Pharma that they were employing unethical means to market OxyContin, the highly addictive drug that truly sparked the opioid epidemic in this state and the rest of the nation. When the company saw profits fall, they called in McKinsey & Company to help come up with another marketing strategy.
The impact was almost immediate, and McKinsey helped boost Purdue Phama’s Oxycontin sales by about 300 percent through creative ways around the FDA’s advertising restrictions. They called this plan to increase sales “turbocharge,” a rather nonthreatening name for a plan that would ultimately lead to more death and loss.
An article by the New York Times shows that one of McKinsey’s recommendations to Purdue Pharma was to include rebates to pharmacy companies for individuals who had overdosed on Oxycontin and helping Purdue counter the images of mothers of teenagers who had overdosed.
So, while mothers, fathers, brothers, and sisters were watching their families be torn apart by addiction and death, the executives for these two companies hammered out strategy to increase drug sales, and they did so with expensive suits using boardroom presentations. The true definition of “Death by Powerpoint”.
McKinsey & Company has a known history in the Mountain State. They worked with WVU and the state to assess the state’s competitive opportunities and look for significant projects to boost the economy. They were even praised at economic development and business conferences in the state. But I hope the state and all our universities and colleges will review any contracts they have with McKinsey to ensure that taxpayer money is not given to a company that played such a prominent role in the opioid epidemic.
This epidemic is far from over. The number of overdoes again skyrocketed in 2020 and 2021 with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. We saw this when flexible monies hit the streets in May 2020, and we have continually battled spikes in overdoses with Fentanyl laced drugs like heroin and marijuana have been used. Billions in taxpayer dollars continue to be spent to combat addictions on all fronts, and communities are forced to shovel the problems associated with the crisis. Truly, practical primary prevention strategies and oversight in policies and procedures are so much more fiscally and humanely realistic. This is where we should focus our energy!
And while we hope to see that number drop with increased prevention, intervention and treatment options coming back online, we cannot forget the role that companies like McKinsey and Purdue Pharma played in this tragedy. To do so would be a great disservice to all of those who lost their lives to opioid addiction and the communities who still struggle to pick up the pieces.
Greg Puckett is a Mercer County Commissioner and Chair of the National Association of Counties (NACo) Rural Action Caucus. He has served on NACo’s National Opioid Taskforce and is on the Board of the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA).
