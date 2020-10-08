Mercer County is approaching another unwanted virus milestone. As of Wednesday morning, the county’s cumulative total of COVID-19 cases to date was approaching 500.
To be exact, the total stood at 484 cases Wednesday morning. That is a cumulative total of all virus cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March to the present. Of that number, 327 people to date who contracted COVID-19 in Mercer County have since recovered from the virus. That is a good percentage of recoveries, and we should be thankful for this.
However, another 157 coronavirus cases in the county are still considered active and involve individuals who are still in quarantine, according to the Mercer County Health Department. But even more troubling is the number of new cases that continue to be reported in Mercer County each week. On Tuesday alone, the health department reported 10 new coronavirus infections.
COVID-19 is still spreading in Mercer County through community transmission. We can only hope to stem this spread through the practice of social distancing, mask wearing and frequent hand washing.
Sadly, many in our region — now seven months into the coronavirus pandemic — continue to ignore these simple buy critical steps.
As of today, the coronavirus death toll in Mercer County stands at 29. That’s the highest number of COVID-19 related deaths for a single county in our two-state region that is often affectionately referred to as Four Seasons Country.
Of course, 24 of the county’s virus-related deaths came from the Princeton Health Care Center, which was a major outbreak site for the virus during the summer months. The Princeton-based nursing home now says there are no active cases involving residents or employees within the center, which is good to hear. Another five of the county’s virus related deaths involve non-nursing home residents.
Furthermore, the Mercer County Health Department is still reporting five outbreak sites in the county. They involve a long-term care facility, a long-term care and rehab center, a mental health care facility, a retirement facility and a home care agency, according to Brenda Donithan, interim administrator of the Mercer County Health Department.
Despite all of these troubling developments, there are still some in our region who refuse to take the pandemic seriously.
How many more people have to be sickened in Mercer County by the virus before we start following the advise of health professionals? How many more deaths have to occur in Mercer County?
Once we surpass 500 cases, what is next? Six hundred? Seven hundred? A thousand COVID-19 infections by Christmas?
Yes, COVID-19 is highly contagious. No, it is not accurate to compare this virus to the seasonal flu.
COVID-19 is far more dangerous than the seasonal flu. And there is no current vaccine or cure for COVID-19. Furthermore, it is unlikely that we will see a vaccine rollout for COVID-19 until sometime in early 2021.
As long as we continue to ignore the pandemic, the virus will continue to spread in our community.
Please take this seriously. Please practice social distancing. Please wear a mask when you can’t practice social distancing or are among large crowds such as in a grocery store or department store.
Only then can we hope to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Mercer County, and with hope move one step closer toward the end of this pandemic.
