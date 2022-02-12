Another community outreach meeting is planned for later this month to look at additional ways that Bluefield State College student athletes can help their community. It’s all a part of an exceptional initiative spearheaded between the city and the college that gives students a chance to help out in neighborhoods across Bluefield while building relationships with residents in the process.
That meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. at the Bluefield Arts Center.
It is a continuation of a program that kicked off in January between BSC and the city of Bluefield’s cooperative Community Outreach Program. The initiative seeks to link BSC coaches and athletic teams to neighborhoods in the city’s five districts, giving students a chance to help out in any way they can. Each area will include a sign showing which team is helping out in that neighborhood.
An initial meeting was held for the public on Jan. 12, where a good number of residents of the city showed up to learn about the program and volunteered to help. Organizers are hoping for a good public turn-out at the upcoming Feb. 23 meeting as well.
According to City Manager Cecil Marson, community liaisons have been found who will represent neighborhoods. Those individuals in return will gather information to give to Felicia Oakes, Bluefield State’s Assistant Athletic Director for Academic Success and Community Engagement.
Oakes is in charge of organizing all the information from the forms completed by the community liaisons, building a data base of work that needs to be done and coordinating it with BSC Athletic Director Derrick Price and the athletic teams.
Teams have already been assigned areas of the city, and now it is simply a matter of finding out what is needed to be done and where, block by block, Marson said last week.
The student athletes hope to cover the city block by block and to find residents who may need help. That work may involve cutting grass, picking up trash or a fresh coat of paint for a porch, according to Marson.
The students will perform much of the basic work, but won’t be involved in larger home repair projects. The city is enlisting the help of CASE (Community Action of South Eastern West Virginia) for some of those bigger projects.
Representatives with CASE will be at the Feb. 23 meeting to provide an overview of what resources the agency has to help out. Marson said the city and the college will make use of all of the resources it can get.
“We are asking for more folks to come and at least learn about what we are doing,” Marson said of the upcoming meeting, adding that data collected can also help the city pinpoint problems that officials may not be aware of.
We join the city in urging area residents to learn more about this important community outreach effort by attending the Feb. 23 meeting. We also applaud all of the student athletes at BSC who are stepping up to help out with this welcomed initiative.
It’s a wonderful way for the student athletes to provide hands-on assistance to their community.
