In a good news announcement for the region, a new tenant has been found for the old Kmart building in Bluefield.
Gabe’s, formerly known as Gabriel Brothers, has announced on its website that it will be opening a new store in Bluefield inside of the old Kmart building on Cumberland Road.
The popular retail chain currently has 110 stores across West Virginia and in a dozen other states. A variety of products are sold at Gabe’s stores, including clothing and footwear, household goods and decor, work gear, cleaning supplies, pet products and many other items.
We don’t have an opening date yet for the new store, although motorists traveling U.S. Route 460 have noticed that some work is currently underway inside of the old Kmart.
The Bluefield Kmart closed back in 2016, and originally the U-Haul corporation had announced plans to purchase the building for a proposed showroom/ headquarters and storage facilities. However, that development didn’t materialize.
Local businessman Raj Chopra later purchased the building and started his own marketing campaign to fill the structure.
Many on social media were excited to learn last week of Gabe’s plan to expand to Bluefield. The retailer will be a great addition to the Cumberland Crossing Shopping Center, which is also home to an existing Tractor Supply store.
Having Gabe’s in Bluefield is great news for the region. We look forward to the opening of the new story later this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.