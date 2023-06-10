There are certain stories that get people talking, both on social media and in person. One such story earlier this year was the unexpected closure of the AMC Theater complex at the Mercer Mall.
A lot of folks had opinions on the matter, which isn’t surprising considering the long tradition of watching a movie on the big screen. Most of us have seen at least one big summer blockbuster at the mall’s theater. Gosh, even a Daily Telegraph photograph of an impromptu light saber battle outside of the mall’s theater by fans waiting in line to see “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones” ended up on the front page of USA Today.
But it wasn’t just summer movies. Do you remember watching “Titanic” on the big screen at the mall during Christmas 1997? And who can forget experiencing “October Sky” at the Mercer Mall back in 1999. Here we were watching a movie about McDowell County that included several references to Bluefield on the big screen at the mall in Bluefield. It was a surreal experience.
Let’s go back even further. Do you remember watching “Lassie” — the movie filmed largely in Tazewell County — back in 1994 at the Mercer Mall? We certainly do. Once again, seeing local faces and familiar locations on the big screen was a delightful experience.
How about “Dirty Dancing” back in 1987? Yes, parts of that iconic movie were filmed locally in Giles County.
For movie buffs, there is a lot of local history here.
While the news of the AMC closure was bad, it wasn’t catastrophic. Folks could still catch first-run movies on the big screen at the Granada Theater in Bluefield. And the soon-to-open Raleigh Street Cinemas, an extension of the Granda, also will be opening this summer with two additional screens for new, or first-run, movies.
Of course, like a good thriller with plenty of twists and turns, the saga of the mall’s theater may have a happy ending after all.
The Mercer Mall announced last week that Golden Ticket Cinemas, based in Durham, N.C., will renovate the former AMC complex and install state-of-the-art equipment, recliner seats and expanded food and drink offerings. A tentative fall opening is planned, and the new theater will show first-run movies — once again — at the mall.
“We have been keeping our eye on this facility in Bluefield for quite some time,” John Bloemeke, Golden Ticket Cinemas President, said in the announcement. “I couldn’t be happier to finally bring an elevated movie experience to the region. To finally have an opportunity to modernize the facility will be extremely rewarding.”
“Luxury recliners, immersive picture and sound, expanded food and beverage offerings are certainly some things you can expect,” Bloemeke added in the statement. “Cosmetically, the theater will be unrecognizable compared to what you might remember. We have a lot of other amenities that are expected to be announced over the coming months.”
So there you go. A happy ending to the story.
Soon our region will be home to two movie theaters — the new Raleigh Street Cinemas at the Granda Theater and the soon-to-open Golden Ticket Cinemas at the Mercer Mall. And if you want to watch a summer blockbuster right now, head on over to the Granda Theater here in Bluefield where Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” remake is currently playing.
